Wyoming Spring Football Points Of Interest: Rush Defense





CHEYENNE, Wyo (Wyoming News Now) – Going into last season, a lack of experience was a concern for the seven fronts of Wyoming’s defense. That is no longer the case. Several key starters return, including the tandem of Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout in the trenches. If you know, if you just feel what they’re going to do, and you can just adapt to that or just work on it, it’s really important so that we don’t have gaps in our defenses, said returning graduate Cole Godbout. Yes, it’s gonna be fun. Cole and I are like two drops of water, we always do everything together, so it’s a good time and to have him back will be huge because he’s an extremely talented player, said Redshirt Junior Jordan Bertagnole. The front four of Braden Siders, Godbout, Bertagnole and Devonne Harris will all be back in the brown and gold. Easton Gibbs, Shae Suiaunoa and Cole Demarzo also return behind them. While learning on the job, the defense allowed 153.5 rushing yards per game (73rd in CFB) and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game (45th in CFB). Those numbers could get a boost behind the power of one word: trust. I think it means a lot. I mean, last year we started with a lot of guys who were really young, everybody knew that. Very well played, but it’s definitely another stage coming back with a lot of older guys having that gaming experience. It’s not really like you get the jitters out, it’s more like, let’s start fast, let’s go do this thing, said Junior Easton Gibbs, who made 121 tackles last year. I think a lot of us got a lot of confidence from last season. I think it helps, that first game against Illinois, as Easton said, we definitely had to get rid of some jitters. I think as a whole defense we are very confident, said Braden Siders, who led the team last year with 13.5 tackles for loss. While the injury bug has changed the picture for much of this group, most expect to be full by the summer and prepare for the upcoming season. Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.

