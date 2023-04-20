This week in WCC Women’s Tennis – April 20





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. — A nail biter yesterday afternoon in San Diego in the battle for first place went to No. 8 Pepperdine as the Waves came back and defeated No. 29 San Diego to capture a share of the West Coast Conference Women’s Tennis regular season championship with one more weekend left to go for the WCC Tennis Tournament next weekend. This week Wednesday afternoon at USD, the Toreros got on track and took the double over Pepperdine. USD took a 3-2 lead in singles matches before the Waves tied with a win at No. 6 court. On the No. 1 court, Lisa Zaar held on for the three-set win to take the huge win for Pepperdine . The Waves return to Malibu on Friday to face San Francisco in the regular season finale. A win over USF will give Pepperdine his 11th consecutive WCC regular season championship. The Dons move into Southern California tied for fourth place with BYU at 4-3 in WCC games. After the clash with the Waves, the Dons finish the regular season on Saturday in third place LMU. The Lions remain in third place, one game behind USD in second place. BYU hopes to take sole fourth place after a trip to Northern California to take on Pacific and Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga retains last place in the Conference tournament, half a game ahead of the Gaels. The Bulldogs finish the regular season in Portland. Last week Although Pepperdine took the team victory over BYU last week, the Cougars pulled off a major doubles win over the nation’s top-ranked doubles tandem. Gonzaga put herself in a strong position to secure a spot in the WCC Tennis Tournament with home wins over Pacific and Saint Mary’s. San Diego had no Conference games after falling to No. 7 Stanford last Sunday. Statistical Leaders The duo of The Waves, Janice Tjen and Savannah Broadus, remain No. 1 in the country despite losing BYU last week and the USD on Wednesday. The WCC currently has several highly ranked doubles teams. LMU’s Miroshnichenko and Eva Marie Voracek check in at number 7 in the country. USD’s Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith are number 23. In singles, Tjen is number 11, Broadus is number 20 and Zaar is number 30 for the Waves. Next one The top six WCC teams will head to San Diego State, where the 2023 WCC Tennis Tournament will take place at the Aztec Tennis Complex from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccsports.com/news/2023/4/16/this-week-in-wcc-womens-tennis-april-20.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos