Men’s Hockey Announces 2022-23 Team Awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State men’s ice hockey team completed its 11th season as a varsity program in March and announced team awards for 2022-23 earlier this week.

The Nittany Lions finished the season with a 22-16-1 record, the second most single-season wins in program history. Penn State advanced to its third NCAA tournament in the past six held (PSU would have qualified for the 2020 tournament which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), beating No. 13 Michigan Tech, 8-0 , in the most lopsided shutout in NCAA Tournament history to advance to the regional semifinals for the second time in the program’s history. Penn State fell just one goal short of a trip to the Frozen Four after a 2–1 overtime loss to No. 2 Michigan in one of, if not the best game of, the tournament.

A total of five team-chosen awards were presented, including the sixth annual Team Culture Award, as well as Team MVP, Top Defenseman, Freshman of the Year and the Players’ Player. In addition, the team recognized its top scorer and top student athlete, as well as the Iron Lion, which recognizes best performance in the weight room.

Senior Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY), the team’s leading scorer, was also named Penn State’s Most Valuable Player by his peers. Wall finished the season with career highs across the board with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points. His 17 goals tied for eighth in a single season in Penn State history and tied for ninth in the Big Ten.

Wall finishes his career at Penn State 10th on the all-time points list with 86 for his career, while his 43 goals are good for ninth.

Fifth year Paul DeNapels (Moscow, Pennsylvania) was named the team’s top defenseman for the second consecutive season after setting a career high with three goals, seven assists for 10 points, blocking 49 shots and securing a plus- 8 rating.

DeNaples ends his Nittany Lion career as only the second player to wear the “C” for multiple seasons, finishing first all-time in plus/minus with plus-58, second in blocked shots with 269, tied for sixth in goals scored by a defenseman with 10 and ninth all-time in both points and assists by a defenseman with 44 and 34, respectively.

The Moscow, Pennsylvania native is also Penn State’s Iron Man, having played in 172 consecutive games in his Nittany Lion career. DeNaples did not miss a single game during his five years at Hockey Valley.

Jarod Crespo (Eastampton, NJ) was named Freshman of the Year after a strong rookie campaign. Crespo recorded 46 blocks and 10 points in 33 games on a pair of goals and eight assists, including one goal and one assist in Penn State’s 8–0 victory over Michigan Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Junior Christian Berger (St. Louis, Mo.) was named the 2022-23 Players’ Player for the second year in a row and was also the top student-athlete. The Players’ Player Award honors someone who best exemplifies work ethic and dedication to the goals of Penn State hockey on ice.

Berger led the Nittany Lions both defensively and offensively from the blue line as he led the team with 70 blocked shots, the eighth in a single season in Penn State history, and a career-best 20 points to finish all Penn State blues . Berger’s five goals and 15 assists resulting in those 20 points are also his career best numbers.

After putting up just 10 points in 42 games during his first two seasons at Hockey Valley, junior Xander Lamppa (Rochester, Minn.) had a career year in 2022-23 with six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 37 games played and it all started in the weight room, earning him the Iron Lion Award.

The recipient of the Iron Lion is one of the strongest pound-for-pound athletes on the team and boasts a strong work ethic while being consistent in getting the little things right every day.

Thrown into the center in 2022/23, Lamppa not only benefited from generating high offensive numbers in his career, but finished the year winning more than 54 per cent of his draws.

Finally sophomore Carson Dyke (Lethbridge, Alberta) won the Sixth Annual Team Culture Award as the student-athlete who best influences a positive culture of quality and values ​​off the ice.