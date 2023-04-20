Barry Hearn offers to help snooker fans with the lawsuit





Barry Hearn, the owner of World Snooker, is willing to fund legal action on behalf of the 400 fans who were hit by Just Stop Oil protester Edred Whittingham on Monday night. The 25-year-old student forced the first session of the match between Rob Milkins and Joe Perry to be abandoned after storming the field of play and standing on the table before throwing orange paint over the green sheet. Furious to see paying spectators being so inconvenienced, Hearn is ready to support individual civil actions against Whittingham and has also warned protesters that he will support similar actions if his other events are targeted. The 920-capacity Crucible Theater was sold out when the protest took place, forcing the Milkins vs. Perry game to be suspended until the next day. Whittingham and Margaret Reid, 52, who were bundled off the adjacent snooker table before any damage could be done, were arrested and bailed until June on suspicion of criminal damage, and Hearn is willing to fund legal action for the 460 fans who were seated on that half of the arena. That guy who jumped on the table, he upset me, Hearn told the Sportsman. I also feel sorry for the project he claims to represent. He did more harm than good. But my overriding consideration is that all those people bought a ticket and had their evening spoiled. So I’m going to write to the people who missed out and offer to support them, on a no-win, no-fee basis. And I’m going to suggest that they all join me in taking civil action against that young man for the cost of their ticket, their travel, their food. I don’t think people should take the gamble because they think the poor old gambler can just be treated like it just doesn’t matter. I want to send a message to anyone who wants to try it, we will do you too. Hearn, who remains the president of Matchroom Sport and has been involved in professional snooker since the late 1970s, intends to personally write to the 460 directly affected spectators. It will be small claims court and there will be an awful lot of people coming, he said. On that night when he decided to invade our property, he effectively stole money from those people. Whether he is for a good or bad cause, it has nothing to do with it. I sell a million tickets a year for all my sporting events. I can’t stop what this world is turning into, but all I can say is if you mess with my events, here’s what to expect. I don’t roll over. I want people to know that someone is watching them. And if you paid money to be entertained and someone prevented that, I want you to get your money back. Matchroom Sport, of which Hearn is the founder, promotes boxing, table tennis, darts, pool, basketball, fishing, gymnastics, netball, bowling and poker.

