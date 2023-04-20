CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard men’s lacrosse hits the road this weekend, heading south to New Jersey for the final road game of the regular season. The Crimson (5-5, 2-2 Ivy) take on RV/No. 14 Princeton Tigers (5-5, 3-1 Ivy), hoping to get away with an important win to solidify his position in the Ivy League standings and secure a spot in the Ivy League Tournament.

After Penn broke their win streak last weekend, the Crimson’s record tied 5-5 and 2-2 in the Ivy League, putting them fourth in the standings with two league games left. to go.

Quick Hits

Harvard lost 15-9 to Penn last Saturday. The Crimson got a hat-trick from Nick Loring and three more points from Sam King but it wasn’t enough to knock out the No. 18 Quakers, who came away with their third Ivy League win.

The Crimson is in fourth place in the Ivy League, one game ahead of Yale and two ahead of Brown and Dartmouth for the final spot in the Ivy League tournament.

Sam King leads the team in points (45), goals (23) and assists (22) this season.

King has scored a point in every game of his collegiate career, giving him an active 23-point streak. King also extended his goal streak to 14 games and his multi-point game streak to 13 games.

Harvard’s ride is currently the fourth best in the country, allowing opponents to make just a 78.5 percent clip.

The Crimson is also the nation’s fifth-best team in generating revenue, averaging 10.3 per game.

Harvard also hit the ground hard, taking 35.5 ground balls per game to rank 13th e in the nation and second in the Ivy League.

Sam Kings 2.9 ground balls per game is the fourth best figure in the country among forwards.

2.9 ground balls per game is the fourth best figure in the country among forwards. Sam King leads the Ivy League in assists with 22 so far this season.

Greg Campbell And chase hunter rank fifth in the Ivy League with their total of 1.20 caused turnovers per game. Yager has the second most CTs per game among SSDMs and Campisi ranks fifth among LSMs.

The match up

A renewed rivalry

The Crimson and the Tigers will renew their nearly 150-year-old rivalry this Saturday in what will be the #88 matchup in the series. The Crimson had a significant advantage early in the series before Princeton took control, and now held a 61-25-1 lead over its enemies from the north. The series has evened out over the past five years, with the Crimson winning two of the past five matchups.

Last season, Harvard defeated the then No. 3 Tigers in a thrilling 19-16 win at Jordan Field. That game featured a five-point effort of Sam King four-point outings from Owen Gaffney , Miles Botkiss And Andrew Perry and a three-point day from Hayden Wang .

Looking for the tigers

Princeton enters the game with the same record as the Crimson, an even 5-5 aggregate including a 3-1 Ivy League score. Princeton has been featured in the national polls all season and is currently ranked No. 14 in the USILA poll while receiving votes in the Inside Lacrosse media poll. After starting the season with a pair of wins, the Tigers suffered a four-game losing slip, all against ranked opponents. The team has since recovered with three wins around a non-conference loss to Syracuse during the team’s bye week of the Ivy League.

Ranked #18 in the NCAA RPI, it exhibits one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, possessing the third-most assists per game (9.2), the fourth lowest turnover rate (13.5 per game), and the seventh-best man- up attack (.500) in the country. The team is most vulnerable on the defensive end, where it ranks close to the bottom of the Ivy League in percentage of opponents, ground balls, and man-down defense. Despite these factors, the Tigers have held their opponents to just 11 goals per game.

Notes and storylines

Keys to victory

Ground balls, caused turnovers and second chance shots remain key to Crimson wins this season. In its five wins, Harvard has won more than 50 percent of ground balls and converted more than 30 percent of its opponents’ possessions. In addition, Harvard has averaged more than one shot per possession in all but one of its wins and has taken more advantage of its second chance scoring opportunities.

Defensive efficiency has also been critical to Harvard’s success. In four of his five wins, the Crimson has posted a defensive efficiency of 75 percent or higher.

Responding to the chaos

Harvard’s defense will take on one of the nation’s most efficient offenses this weekend at the Princeton Tigers. Harvard provides the most turnovers per game (10.3) while Princeton only turns the ball 13.5 times per game. The Crimson will have to capitalize on the opportunities it creates against the Tigers, as Princeton allows the highest percentage of opponents in the league and has struggled on a man-down, allowing opponents to score at 51 percent.

Be quick, but don’t rush

The Crimson Attack, led by Offensive Coordinator Neil Hutchinson , represents one of the fastest attacks in the country, with an average possession time of 26.1 seconds on scoring drives. That pace ranks eighth in the country by lacrosse reference. Harvard is one of the most efficient teams in the country with possessions lasting less than 30 seconds, scoring on 23.8 percent of those possessions.

The Crimson was also accurate on his first chance of possession, scoring 27.1 percent on his first shot as he entered the offensive area.

Terrifying transition

One of the most improved areas of its game since a season ago, Harvard has been one of the best clearing and riding teams in the country this season. Harvard successfully transitioned with a .886 clip in 2023, but cleared the ball at 92 percent in its five wins.

On the defensive end of the field, Harvard is forcing turnovers at an alarming rate, torturing opposing midfielders who have the fifth-worst 79 percent score in the nation. Harvard’s drive forced five or more failed zero appointments in all but two games this season. Against Dartmouth, the Big Green cleared just 18 of 30 chances, making Harvard the most-caused failed clears since at least 2011.

Sharing is caring

Key to Harvard’s offensive efficiency was creative and accurate passing play. The Crimson’s assists per game totaling 8.00 ranks third in the Ivy League and 15th in the nation. Harvard assisted on 80 of 128 goals in 2023, giving them a 63 percent assist percentage, the highest total in the Ivy League and one of the best in the nation.

Sam King leads the passing offense with 2.20 assists per game, first in the Ivy League and No. 12 in the nation in total. Owen Gaffney also averages 1.00 assist per game, ranking him No. 12 in the Ivy League.

Iron sharpens iron

By the lacrosse credential, Harvard ranks 10th in the nation, with eight opponents in the top 30 on the NCAA RPI. The Crimson’s schedule only gets tougher, with matchups against two more teams in the top 15.

Using the sofa

With an average of nearly 27 contributors per game, Harvard possesses one of the deepest rosters in the nation, according to Lacrosse Reference. The Crimson Depth is shown in the stats table as the team has 9 players with 10+ points or 5+ goals, 10 players with 5+ caused turnovers, and 13 players with 10+ ground balls.

Next one

The Crimson will conclude its 2023 regular season campaign with a game against the Yale Bulldogs. The bitter rivals will face each other next Saturday, April 29 at 12:00 PM at 12:00 PM at Jordan Field and on ESPN+.