Connect with us

Sports

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets

 


  • April 21, 2023
    00:20 AM (ACTUAL)
    Posted by Aachal Maniyar

  • April 21, 2023
    00:10 AM (ACTUAL)
    Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    2 more to go

    Will the game be on the line or will the Delhi batters end it?