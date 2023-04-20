DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets







00:20 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar

00:10 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar 2 more to go Will the game be on the line or will the Delhi batters end it?









00:01 AM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Need 15 of 18 balls 3 overs to go and the match has taken an interesting turn.









11:58 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar What happens in the match? Nitish Rana rejects Aman Khan because DC 6 is down. They now need 17 runs off 22 balls.









11:48 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar 5 more to go DC 104/4 (15 overs). Delhi Capitals need 24 runs off 30 balls to record their first win.









11:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Varun fires Warner Chakaravarthy fires Warner 57 (41). Is it too late to turn the tables or is there still a chance KKR is in play?









11:28 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar David Warner crushes half a century Warner hits his 57th IPL fifty and 4th for this IPL season with 33 balls.









11:19 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Phil Salt goes back to the cabin Anukul Roy strikes sending Salt away. DC are 67/3 (8.1 overs)









11:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Marsh leaves KKR skipper Nitish Rana scalps Marsh’s wicket as DC 2 goes down.









11:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Shaw is fired, Warner takes charge After the firing of Prithvi Shaw by Varun Chakaravarthy, David Warner is on fire.









10:51 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Delhi aims to end the match quickly It’s only 2.2 overs and they’ve already hammered 6 fours.









10:48 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar DC begins the chase on a strong note David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are on a roll as they push boundaries. DC 19/0 (after 2 overs)









10:25 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar KKR 127 (20 overs) Andre Russell leads KKR to a total of 127 by hitting 3 back-to-back sixes.









9:59 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Umesh Yadav leaves, KKR 9 down Nortje rejects Umesh, Kolkata is 9 behind. Will the Kolkata batters be able to play all 20 overs?









9:56 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Anukul Roy gets off on Golden duck Anukul is fired. KKR is 8 behind. How much do the batters from Kolkata score?









9:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Jason Roy leaves KKR is now in serious trouble as the game is completely in DC’s favour.









9:39 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar KKR batters struggle Russell and Roy struggle to add points to the board. DC bowlers completely dominate.









9:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Ishant Sharma replaced by Prithvi Shaw Prithvi Shaw was named as the impact player in place of Ishant who ended his spell by allowing 19 runs and taking 2 wickets at an economy of 4.80.









9:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine leave As Axar Patel dismisses Rinku, Ishant scalps Narine’s wicket. DC completely dominates the game.









9:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Mandeep Singh leaves Kolkata Knight Riders in trouble for being 4 down.









9:17 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Marsh drops Jason Roy’s catch Marsh drops Roy’s catch on 24 runs.









9:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Nitish Rana goes back to the hut Rana gets fired because KKR 3 is down. It is KKR’s 15th wicket in Powerplay in 2023 IPL.









8:50 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Venkatesh falls for duck And now Anrich Nortje has struck. He has the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, who runs back on a second-ball duck.









8:42 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Mukesh gets the 1st wicket And there’s the first wicket. Mukesh Kumar has the wicket of Litton Das. Short ball outside the stump, Roy wanted to hit him on the leg side. He gets a top edge which lands square leg in the hands of Lalit Yadav









8:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar KKR 5/0 (1 left) Ishant Sharma passed brilliantly, conceding only 5 points. However, Litton crushes the first 4 of the match.









8:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Litton Das and Jason Roy start KKR’s innings Litton, playing the first game of the season, and Jason Roy start KKR’s innings against DC’s Ishant Sharma.









8:24 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar KKR Play XI Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy









8:24 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar DC plays XI David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar









8:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Nitish Rana during the throw We are playing after 3 years due to covid. Everything feels new. We have four changes. Hard to remember. When we play as a unit. It should be hard to beat us.









8:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar David Warner during the toss We’re going to eat a bowl first. The weather is round, you don’t know what the total will be. We are not disciplined with the ball. We have two changes.









8:16 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar DC wins coin toss Delhi Capitals won the coin toss and elected to bowl. It’s time for Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first.









8:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar

7:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Update on inspection The next inspection will take place at 20:00.









7:48 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Head-to-head details Games played: 30

Matches won by KKR: 16

Matches won by DC: 13

Matches tied: 1

Highest score by KKR: 210

Lowest score by KKR: 159

Highest score by DC: 228

Lowest score by DC: 98









7:43 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar

7:35 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Scenes at Arun Jaitley Stadium Image source: IPL Arun Jaitley Stadium









7:30 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Toss expected soon Captains have yet to come onto the field for the coin toss. Toss is expected to take place soon.









7:24 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Here’s what Venkatesh Iyer has to say ahead of the match Pretty confident heading into this game, not because of the hundred, but because of the way I approach the game, that’s more important in terms of my batting. I am extremely satisfied with that. The most important thing is that everyone (in the team) understands their role very clearly. The communication is very good, and there have been instances where there have been collapses, but still we managed to get a very good score on the board. That says a lot about our stroke depth, we’ll try to continue that. We’ll have to bring our A game, we played good cricket but we missed some key aspects of the game, a few overs here and there. It’s a crucial game and we’ll try to win it one way or another.









7:13 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Good news for fans Players have come to the ground for warm-up.









7:03 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Throw delayed Toss is postponed due to rain. However, there is no update on the timing.









6:47 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Details live streaming Where can you watch DC vs KKR, 28th or IPL2023 on TV? Star Sports Network Where can you watch DC vs KKR, 28th match of IPL2023 online? Joe cinema









6:46 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Weather forecast According to Accuweather, cloud cover of 5% to 22% is expected during the game. During the competition hours the temperature will be around 26-30 degrees Celsius. The fans should see 40 overs of action.









6:46 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Pitch report The average total of 1st innings in T20Imatch at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at Arun Jaitley Stadium favors batters. The field has a dry surface and it can be beneficial for spinners as the match progresses.









6:43 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Full Squad Kolkata Knight Riders Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora , David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai









6:43 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Full squad Delhi Capitals David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal









