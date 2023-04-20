Sports
DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets
April 21, 2023
00:20 AM (ACTUAL)
April 21, 2023
00:10 AM (ACTUAL)
2 more to go
Will the game be on the line or will the Delhi batters end it?
April 21, 2023
00:01 AM (ACTUAL)
Need 15 of 18 balls
3 overs to go and the match has taken an interesting turn.
April 20, 2023
11:58 PM (ACTUAL)
What happens in the match?
Nitish Rana rejects Aman Khan because DC 6 is down. They now need 17 runs off 22 balls.
April 20, 2023
11:48 PM (ACTUAL)
5 more to go
DC 104/4 (15 overs). Delhi Capitals need 24 runs off 30 balls to record their first win.
April 20, 2023
11:40 PM (ACTUAL)
Varun fires Warner
Chakaravarthy fires Warner 57 (41). Is it too late to turn the tables or is there still a chance KKR is in play?
April 20, 2023
11:28 PM (ACTUAL)
David Warner crushes half a century
Warner hits his 57th IPL fifty and 4th for this IPL season with 33 balls.
April 20, 2023
11:19 PM (ACTUAL)
Phil Salt goes back to the cabin
Anukul Roy strikes sending Salt away. DC are 67/3 (8.1 overs)
April 20, 2023
11:18 PM (ACTUAL)
Marsh leaves
KKR skipper Nitish Rana scalps Marsh’s wicket as DC 2 goes down.
April 20, 2023
11:04 PM (ACTUAL)
Shaw is fired, Warner takes charge
After the firing of Prithvi Shaw by Varun Chakaravarthy, David Warner is on fire.
April 20, 2023
10:51 PM (ACTUAL)
Delhi aims to end the match quickly
It’s only 2.2 overs and they’ve already hammered 6 fours.
April 20, 2023
10:48 PM (ACTUAL)
DC begins the chase on a strong note
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are on a roll as they push boundaries. DC 19/0 (after 2 overs)
April 20, 2023
10:25 PM (ACTUAL)
KKR 127 (20 overs)
Andre Russell leads KKR to a total of 127 by hitting 3 back-to-back sixes.
April 20, 2023
9:59 PM (ACTUAL)
Umesh Yadav leaves, KKR 9 down
Nortje rejects Umesh, Kolkata is 9 behind. Will the Kolkata batters be able to play all 20 overs?
April 20, 2023
9:56 PM (ACTUAL)
Anukul Roy gets off on Golden duck
Anukul is fired. KKR is 8 behind. How much do the batters from Kolkata score?
April 20, 2023
9:52 PM (ACTUAL)
Jason Roy leaves
KKR is now in serious trouble as the game is completely in DC’s favour.
April 20, 2023
9:39 PM (ACTUAL)
KKR batters struggle
Russell and Roy struggle to add points to the board. DC bowlers completely dominate.
April 20, 2023
9:37 PM (ACTUAL)
Ishant Sharma replaced by Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw was named as the impact player in place of Ishant who ended his spell by allowing 19 runs and taking 2 wickets at an economy of 4.80.
April 20, 2023
9:32 PM (ACTUAL)
Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine leave
As Axar Patel dismisses Rinku, Ishant scalps Narine’s wicket. DC completely dominates the game.
April 20, 2023
9:23 PM (ACTUAL)
Mandeep Singh leaves
Kolkata Knight Riders in trouble for being 4 down.
April 20, 2023
9:17 PM (ACTUAL)
Marsh drops Jason Roy’s catch
Marsh drops Roy’s catch on 24 runs.
April 20, 2023
9:01 PM (ACTUAL)
Nitish Rana goes back to the hut
Rana gets fired because KKR 3 is down. It is KKR’s 15th wicket in Powerplay in 2023 IPL.
April 20, 2023
8:50 PM (ACTUAL)
Venkatesh falls for duck
And now Anrich Nortje has struck. He has the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, who runs back on a second-ball duck.
April 20, 2023
8:42 PM (ACTUAL)
Mukesh gets the 1st wicket
And there’s the first wicket. Mukesh Kumar has the wicket of Litton Das. Short ball outside the stump, Roy wanted to hit him on the leg side. He gets a top edge which lands square leg in the hands of Lalit Yadav
April 20, 2023
8:36 PM (ACTUAL)
KKR 5/0 (1 left)
Ishant Sharma passed brilliantly, conceding only 5 points. However, Litton crushes the first 4 of the match.
April 20, 2023
8:32 PM (ACTUAL)
Litton Das and Jason Roy start KKR’s innings
Litton, playing the first game of the season, and Jason Roy start KKR’s innings against DC’s Ishant Sharma.
April 20, 2023
8:24 PM (ACTUAL)
KKR Play XI
Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
April 20, 2023
8:24 PM (ACTUAL)
DC plays XI
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
April 20, 2023
8:23 PM (ACTUAL)
Nitish Rana during the throw
We are playing after 3 years due to covid. Everything feels new. We have four changes. Hard to remember. When we play as a unit. It should be hard to beat us.
April 20, 2023
8:23 PM (ACTUAL)
David Warner during the toss
We’re going to eat a bowl first. The weather is round, you don’t know what the total will be. We are not disciplined with the ball. We have two changes.
April 20, 2023
8:16 PM (ACTUAL)
DC wins coin toss
Delhi Capitals won the coin toss and elected to bowl. It’s time for Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first.
April 20, 2023
8:15 PM (ACTUAL)
April 20, 2023
7:52 PM (ACTUAL)
Update on inspection
The next inspection will take place at 20:00.
April 20, 2023
7:48 PM (ACTUAL)
Head-to-head details
- Games played: 30
- Matches won by KKR: 16
- Matches won by DC: 13
- Matches tied: 1
- Highest score by KKR: 210
- Lowest score by KKR: 159
- Highest score by DC: 228
- Lowest score by DC: 98
April 20, 2023
7:43 PM (ACTUAL)
April 20, 2023
7:35 PM (ACTUAL)
Scenes at Arun Jaitley Stadium
April 20, 2023
7:30 PM (ACTUAL)
Toss expected soon
Captains have yet to come onto the field for the coin toss. Toss is expected to take place soon.
April 20, 2023
7:24 PM (ACTUAL)
Here’s what Venkatesh Iyer has to say ahead of the match
Pretty confident heading into this game, not because of the hundred, but because of the way I approach the game, that’s more important in terms of my batting. I am extremely satisfied with that. The most important thing is that everyone (in the team) understands their role very clearly. The communication is very good, and there have been instances where there have been collapses, but still we managed to get a very good score on the board. That says a lot about our stroke depth, we’ll try to continue that. We’ll have to bring our A game, we played good cricket but we missed some key aspects of the game, a few overs here and there. It’s a crucial game and we’ll try to win it one way or another.
April 20, 2023
7:13 PM (ACTUAL)
Good news for fans
Players have come to the ground for warm-up.
April 20, 2023
7:03 PM (ACTUAL)
Throw delayed
Toss is postponed due to rain. However, there is no update on the timing.
April 20, 2023
6:47 PM (ACTUAL)
Details live streaming
- Where can you watch DC vs KKR, 28th or IPL2023 on TV?
Star Sports Network
- Where can you watch DC vs KKR, 28th match of IPL2023 online?
Joe cinema
April 20, 2023
6:46 PM (ACTUAL)
Weather forecast
According to Accuweather, cloud cover of 5% to 22% is expected during the game. During the competition hours the temperature will be around 26-30 degrees Celsius. The fans should see 40 overs of action.
April 20, 2023
6:46 PM (ACTUAL)
Pitch report
The average total of 1st innings in T20Imatch at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at Arun Jaitley Stadium favors batters. The field has a dry surface and it can be beneficial for spinners as the match progresses.
April 20, 2023
6:43 PM (ACTUAL)
Full Squad Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora , David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
April 20, 2023
6:43 PM (ACTUAL)
Full squad Delhi Capitals
David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal
|
