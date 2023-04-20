Chelsea stars ponder their future over club direction under Todd Boehly – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

All the top stories and transfer rumors from Thursday’s papers…

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea stars are considering their future amid deep concerns about the club’s direction.

The Evening Standard’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella says the size of Chelsea’s squad will affect the team’s performance this season



LaLiga president Javier Tebas has suggested Barcelona should take “financial measures” if they wanted to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Victor Osimhen has been told by his idol Didier Drogba that a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be the wrong one if he wants to keep moving forward as a player.

Liverpool are starting to allow refunds from UEFA on tickets purchased by their fans for the disastrous 2021-22 Champions League final.

Yorkshire CCC could face a shortage of money to pay player and staff salaries before the end of the season, with banks reluctant to provide a £20m loan over concerns over the club’s financial projections .

Referee Michael Oliver earned around £3,000 – roughly double his Premier League service fee – to take charge of this week’s Saudi League match between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and was sent to the center in business class flew east.

According to reports from South America, Manchester United do not want Alejandro Garnacho to participate in the upcoming U20 World Cup in his native Argentina.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has admitted he was on the verge of retiring from the NFL last season after suffering a third concussion.

DAILY TELEGRAM

Chelsea have not placed Luis Enrique among the leading candidates for the permanent head coach job as the club begin to complete their shortlist and prepare for another round of talks.

Paul Merson believes Chelsea need a long-term management appointment as soon as possible to replace caretaker manager Frank Lampard



Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali made another trip to the Stamford Bridge dressing room on Tuesday evening, but this time made no speeches for the players.

Manchester United and City are facing calls from anti-discrimination campaigners to change their badges amid suggestions the boats on their motives are linked to slavery.

A new breakout in European football politics will gain the significant backing of Spain’s LaLiga president Javier Tebas to challenge the authority of the European Club Association (ECA), led by its arch-rival, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. to fight.

The London Marathon escapes widespread disruption after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, the two climate change protest groups, agreed not to target Sunday’s event.

Fly-half Marcus Smith has revealed his hunger for a place in the England squad all stemmed from a Twitter troll four years ago baiting him by saying he would never make it “because he couldn’t tackle”.

THE PROTECTOR

Image:

West Ham coach David Moyes is under pressure





West Ham have identified Lille’s Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part ways with the club at the end of the season.

THE SUN

Chelsea will cut the wages of 19 players if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham are interested in Chelsea’s 19-year-old defender Levi Colwill.

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their fight for the Premier League title with Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to training.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been labeled “almost a dictator” who made “false promises” by Riccardo Basta, a player he coached during his time at Bayern Munich.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is back in training to boost Arsenal ahead of Friday’s clash with struggling Southampton.

DAILY MIRROR

Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after agreeing a new one-year contract extension with the club.

Ospreys star Harri Morgan has revealed he attempted suicide in February and will be taking a break from rugby to prioritize his mental and physical wellbeing.

DAILY STAR

Image:

Will Still is associated with the Premier League





Will Still could put his love for West Ham aside to take over Tottenham Hotspur in the summer after reports of a surprise meeting.

Manchester City intends to hand Erling Haaland a new contract, removing his £150 million release clause.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham will reportedly demand a fee of around £88 million for Harry Kane this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain now poised to match Manchester United for his signature.

Liverpool’s interest in Chelsea and England striker Mason Mount looks more likely to pay off now that the potential 30 per cent cut of his salary at Stamford Bridge will take effect as they miss out on next season’s Champions League.

Michael Schumacher’s family plans to take legal action against German publication Die Aktuelle after it published an AI-generated interview with the former F1 driver, who has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious head injury at a ski accident in 2013.

THE TIMES

Erling Haaland is ready to discuss a contract extension with Manchester City, who are keen to offer the free-scoring Norwegian striker a new and improved contract following his excellent first season at the club.

THE INDEPENDENT

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has promised a “monster party” if the team can beat Boreham Wood and win the title on Saturday.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale is confident his scouting team will be able to bring Champions League talent to Rangers this summer despite the departure of sporting director Ross Wilson.

Aberdeen have been told there is no chance of a further appeal over Graeme Shinnie’s red card against Ross County due to the rule book they helped write.