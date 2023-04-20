Chess, books, Netflix: hockey goalkeepers try everything to disconnect

Comment on this story Remark

To keep his racing spirit in check, Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner sometimes turns to the chessboard. Everything to relax and not be constantly standing still, not even obsessed with stopping shots. In an effort to escape their high-pressure jobs a bit, goalkeepers are taking a different approach. It could be playing chess (Skinner’s move), reading a good book (a new approach to Colorados Alexander Georgiev ), a Netflix show binge (Carolinas Anti Raanta ) or just walking the dog (Seattles Philipp Grubauer).

It’s about finding a way to slow things down to make sure their dreams aren’t chased by quick shots flying at them from the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon or David Pastrnak.

Because at this time of year, every save or non-save becomes more important. Repeating the goals in the mind can become an occupational hazard.

That balance of not playing hockey 24/7 is very important for their mental health as they have to learn how to manage the stress, explained Aimee Kimball, a mental training consultant who spent 16 seasons in the NHL and currently serves as Washington Capitals’ director of organizational development. If all you ever did was eat, sleep and dream about hockey, then it’s harder to transition to that next stage of life once your career is over or maybe you’ve had an injury. Having their hobbies, having other interests, is very important not just for now, their playing days, but when their playing days are over.

To forget about slapshots, Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz started flying through the friendly air. He obtained his pilot’s license during his playing days in the Czech Republic and it became his ticket to rest.

When you’re that high, you realize how small things are, Francouz said. It gives you a different view on things.

However, his license has expired since he moved to Colorado. These days, family time with his young daughter keeps him grounded.

When you show up at home, she won’t care if you just won or lost. She just loves you equally and wants to play, said Francouz. That’s the best way for me to stop thinking about hockey for a while.

Skinner also has a youngster at home and his son Beau, makes for a welcome distraction from the game. Skinner also started playing chess about a year ago when he played in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. He saw some guys with a board and wanted to join in to find some peace.

I always thought (chess) looked too complicated, Skinner said. Now I just fancy it.

Skinners who don’t want to be the next Bobby Fischer, just for a little relief. It’s been a game changer.

A little reset, Skinner said. Anything but hockey, just to take your mind off that save you made or didn’t make. Little things like that.

Kimball had a tip to turn it off.

I usually tell them that when they change their shoes or skates, their focus should change in this situation, she said. Whether on the ice or off the ice, when you take off your shoes, you are now home. It’s a quick, easy way for people to move from one aspect of their lives to another.

Georgiev picks up a novel to get away from hockey. His goal is to read or listen to 24 books this year. He has already completed five.

I’ve always read so much. But it was mostly newspapers or just wasting time on Reddit or Instagram or listening to a lot of podcasts, Georgiev said. Then I decided, okay, I really want to have a goal and try to finish a few books. It’s like a game. You set yourself a goal and track your progress. It keeps you accountable and competitive.

Appropriately, he recently read a book on the benefits of sleep and how it boosts creativity.

I feel like reading helps you relax and take your mind off of everything, Georgiev said. So you don’t think about hockey.

Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit relaxes in the comfort of his backyard. He also enjoys cooking and watching programs like Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Anything to decompress, he said, and step away from the game. He pays a lot of attention to mental health.

I went a little too far on one end of the spectrum, he said about maintaining a healthy balance. I thought: work hard and do as many reps as possible. Be as diligent as you can in the gym, on the ice and at home, with stretching and what not, and ended up not having much down time.

Raanta is a fan of movies and shows. Also plays some Xbox, when the kids aren’t running around.

For Grubauer, something like taking the dog for a walk can help put into perspective what he does for a living.

It is clear that it is important and his business and our work, Grubauer said. But in the end it’s just a hockey game.