Murray has 40 points, Nuggets defeated Timberwolves for 2-0 lead | Sport

DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray has never had a performance like this with such a deafening soundtrack.

Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter to push the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series.

Having never produced a 30-point playoff game at Ball Arena, Murray’s two 50-point postseason appearances came in Florida’s 2020 NBA bubble.

It’s fun, Murray said. It’s nice to have a crowd. They helped me on my way. That fires us up and gives us a lot of life, even when we’re not playing our best.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called it a passionate, heartfelt performance, and he gave Murray a big hug as he brought him out in the closing seconds and begged the crowd to show his appreciation.

I knew they would do it anyway, our fans are great, Malone said. But only to reward him and acknowledge the effort he just put in. He left a piece of him there tonight.

Nikola Jokic added 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89–87 heading into the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Wolves, who shot a blistering 81% in the third quarter to clear a 64-59 halftime deficit.

They were the aggressors at the time, Jokic said. I think in that situation we just need to relax and play the right way.

Minnesota had only shot 39% in the first half, slightly better than in a 29 point loss in the series opener Sunday night.

We knew that at some point we would see the aggressive, attacking Timberwolves, Malone said. In that third quarter we saw it and they played great and we didn’t defend in the third quarter, but I was proud of how we responded in that fourth quarter.

The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

The Nuggets’ recovery began in the fourth quarter as Porter scored eight consecutive points on a four-point play, a reverse layup and two free throws, but the Nuggets couldn’t shake off the energetic Wolves, who clawed back to win 99-98 went ahead. an Edwards sweater.

Porter answered with a three-pointer that restored Denver’s lead for good.

We can’t wait to get down 20 or 15 in the first half and try to figure out how to get back in the game, Edwards said. If we find something tonight, we have to stick to it in the first quarter.

Rudy Gobert scored 19 points, but was called for a technical foul while arguing about his fifth foul, a shoving in the back of Jokic. It was teammate Kyle Anderson who punched Gobert in the Timberwolves’ final regular season game that calmed Gobert down.

Murray led the counterpunch to Minnesota’s big run in the third quarter, something he was unable to do for the last two postseasons as he recovered from a torn left ACL.

That was tough,” Murray said as he watched.

And only dream of nights like this.

HARDENED AIR

This marks the first time the Nuggets have taken a 2-0 lead in a series under Malone.

What we have to do is not be satisfied, Malone said. If you’re going to be a great team, you have to be selfish. Be selfish… man. Let’s go upstairs and get Game 3. Let’s not be complacent.

That was my biggest concern going into tonight and it will be an even bigger concern going into Game 3. We know it’s going to be a crazy environment there. Their fans have been asking for Denver. Well, here we come.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting. In the series, he has scored 21 points on 8-for-27 shooting. Edwards made 6 of 10 3-pointers, as did Murray.

Nuggets: Denver defeated Minnesota 19-3 on quick breaks in the first half, but finished with only a 19-16 lead. … Murray quickly scored 14 points as the Nuggets hit 10 of their first 15 shots in the first quarter.

APNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

