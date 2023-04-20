Saudi Arabia is taking big steps in the overcrowded cricket calendar

RIYADH: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark recently made headlines in the basketball world when an on-court altercation saw television ratings for the LSU-Iowa national championship shatter records as 9.9 million viewers tuned in.

The controversy, combined with spectacular talent and thrilling games, saw the two players put women’s basketball on the map, bringing in new fans.

Building a legacy in the sport starts with pioneers who can generate that kind of interest, those who want to inspire and play for the love of the game.

That is what several talented players in the Saudi Basketball Premier League hope to do for the women’s game in the Kingdom.

At 1.60 meters tall, Dareen Sabban is not your typical basketball player.

Hailing from Jeddah, she didn’t grow up playing backyard basketball with her brothers, nor was sports a part of her life at all. Sabban first picked up a basketball when she was 17 years old and started college, where she eventually played a number of sports.

She said, I fell in love with basketball more than any other sport. By the end of college, I had decided I wanted to pursue basketball more seriously. I practiced harder and started taking part in competitions.

After representing Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy and coaching youths, she was approached by Al-Ahli Club and joined the Saudi Basketball Premier League.

I heard people were joining the clubs, but I never thought I’d be one of them. It was very surreal when everything became official. I’m super happy and excited to be a part of this club and my favorite color is green so it’s a perfect match, the 29-year-old added.

Sabban joined Al-Ahli Club in January and the newly formed women’s basketball league started its season in February.

Although the campaign only lasts three months, the teams will train all year round. By day, Sabban works full-time as a senior advertising executive, and by night she’s got her hands full shooting hoops, six days a week on the job; training, friendly matches and league matches.

The development of sport in the Kingdom is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan to provide a fulfilling and healthy life under the strategic objective of a vibrant society.

Saudi Arabia has made clear that sport is an important pillar of community health and actively supports gender equality across the board. Sabban is one of many other female players who have just joined the league and got the ball rolling.

She said: I want to inspire the new generation to do what they love. I am blessed to be one of the first to play in the official women’s competition, the Saudi Games, opening the door for all women. I am grateful for that.

I will continue to play harder to represent the Al-Ahli Club in the best way possible and make them proud. So they can tell my story to the next generation of basketball players.

Like all clubs in the league, Al-Ahlis hopes to come out on top each season, but just as importantly, it strives to build strong teams that generate growth for the benefit of the league and its players.

Al Ahli Club has been great, they are very supportive and provide everything we need, Sabban added.

And she emphasized the support of her family and the Al-Ahli fans.

Some people ask me for photos, some ask to follow me on social media, and they tell me how I inspire them, alhamdulillah, this means everything to me.

The crowds at our games are great, I love it. Of course I feel a little nervous, but I’m getting used to that kind of competitive atmosphere now and really enjoying it.

However, her path has not been without challenges and not everyone has accepted her decision to take up sports professionally.

Sabban said: At first the challenges were based on the lack of female coaches, and it was new to everyone, so it seemed weird.

Happy are my family, they are different, and they have not stopped me from doing what makes me happy. They come to my matches or ask for the link to see the matches live.

But there are others who believe that basketball is for men, and they criticize me for my choices, but I don’t care as long as I have my parents, sisters and brothers with me, that’s all I need.

Sabban wants to win and represent her club well, so that more players take up the sport and at the same time build a strong fan base.

In the long run, she hopes to play for the Saudi national team and make her mark internationally in the Kingdom.

I love everything about basketball, every moment, she added.