Iowa Hawkeyes named as surprise contender in College Football Playoff





The TCU Horned Frogs did it last season, so who’s to say there isn’t another surprise contender in our midst? With how quickly college football programs can now bring talent into their rosters through the transfer portal and the help of NIL, the playing field seems to be leveling up a bit lately. The Iowa Hawkeyes have joined the party in that regard as they dug into the transfer portal this offseason and added what seems like instant talent. Headed on Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes get an instant upgrade to the most important position on the field. If McNamara can be useful, Iowa also joins the Big Ten West talk and the Big Ten title talk. Buy Hawkeyes tickets In defense, Iowa added Virginia’s Nick Jackson, who brings experience and talent to close the gaps left by the departures of Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. The Hawkeye secondary will do what Iowa does by forcing turnovers and giving the opposing quarterbacks a hard time. Under the leadership of Cooper DeJean and Xavier Nwankpa, the rear will become a strong point for this team to lean on. Finally, if there’s one thing the Hawkeyes are good at, it’s playing against strong special teams. They pin teams deeply and rarely let the big, momentum-changing game happen. Headlining preseason All-American punter Tory Taylor, this unit is coached extremely well and can influence games. Putting all three together is a recipe that is much easier said than done. That said, if the Hawkeyes can make things click, they’ve got the ingredients to make one surprise College Football Playoff contender as Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discussed. Let’s see what Myerberg had to say about Iowa and why he likes the Hawkeyes’ odds so much. The defense

The secondary will be strong. They have talent and experience. The question mark for Iowa is whether they can slow down opponents’ ongoing games and force them to throw the ball. Iowa’s biggest job this side of the ball is their front seven. Despite all the question marks surrounding Iowa’s offense, all highly topical after an absolutely rotten season on that side of the ball, a bigger factor could be the state of a historically strong defense that can support potentially irreplaceable starters like linebacker Jack Campbell, lineman Lukas Van Ness and corner kick Riley Moss. That several returning underscorers keyed in Kentucky’s shutout in the Music City Bowl partially alleviates these fears; even if not among the best in program history, the Hawkeyes’ defense should stay near the top of the Big Ten and FBS. – Myerberg, USA TODAY The violation

You know it. I know. Your grandmother knows. America knows. The Hawkeyes need to figure out how to get productivity out of the quarterback position. The ground game should be pretty good with Kaleb Johnson returning to extend his strong freshman season behind an offensive line hoping to take the necessary steps forward. The passing play is what will determine the success of this offense. On offense, Iowa will play noticeably stronger quarterback from Michigan’s Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a conference championship and playoff berth in 2021 before losing a starting job game to JJ McCarthy last September. Another transfer from Michigan, tight end Erick All, earned all conference honors in 2021 and will replace former starter Sam La Porta. – Myerberg, USA TODAY Additions for key transfer

Cade McNamara, QB

Eric Alle, TE

Seth Anderson, WR

Rusty Feth, OL

Nick Jackson, LB Iowa’s ESPN FPI Breakdown

Iowa FPI:7.3 Hawkeyes’ National Level Rank:No. 37 Other Important FPI Notes

Expected profit-loss:7.4-4.8 6 Wins %:89.5% Win division:20.1% Win Big Ten:1.6% Where that’s in the Big Ten

Here’s a look at the rest of the Big Ten’s FPI numbers and national rankings per ESPN: Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 schedule

September 2, against Utah State

September 9, in the state of Iowa

September 16, against West Michigan

September 23 at Penn state Oct 19, 21 v Minnesota Nov. 11, against Rutgers

