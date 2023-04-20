Women’s tennis set for ACC Championship in Cary

ACC Championship Quarterfinals

#20 Georgia Tech (14-8, 7-6 ACC) vs. #6 Duke (22-3, 11-2 ACC)

Friday, April 21 at 12:30 PM (ET)

Cary Tennis Park * Cary, NC

DURHAM Duke’s sixth-seeded women’s tennis team is ready for the 2023 ACC Championship, which will take place at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC. Friday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. The match will be played on the courts of Bank 2.

Single-day tickets are $10 for adults (ages 18 and older; children under nine and ACC students get in free with school ID) and $7 for youth ages 17 and under. A full Championship pass for all five days costs $25. Tickets can be purchased online here. All seats for the tournament are general admission.

Duke in the ACC Championship

The Blue Devils move into the ACC Championship in search of their 19th ACC title. Duke wins the championship a year ago in Rome, Georgia, with victories over Wake Forest, Miami and Virginia. The Blue Devils have a 77-18 (.811) record in the ACC Championship.

Duke’s 18 titles lead the league. The Blue Devils won 14 straight championships from 1988-2001. Duke wants to advance to the semi-finals for the 30th time in school history. The Blue Devils have appeared in the championship game a total of 25 times.

The Blue Devils have a 17-11 record in ACC championships contested in Cary, NC Duke won the title in 2009 and 2012 in Cary.

Georgia Drummie owns a record of 5-0 in singles in the ACC Championship, while Ellie Coleman is 2-1, Chloe Beck is 2-2 and Emma Jackson stands 2-1. In doubles, Beck is 2-2, Drummy 2-3 and Karolina Berankova is 2-2.

Jamie Ashworth leads the league with the most ACC championships as a head coach after leading the Blue Devils to nine team titles during his time at Durham.

More about the Blue Devils

The Blue Devils enter the ACC Championship with a 22-3 overall and 11-2 ACC record. Duke has won 11 of the last 12 games, with the lone loss coming to top-ranked North Carolina to finish the regular season on the road.

Chloe Beck has set the pace for the Blue Devils this season with a record of 29-4 in singles and 29-4 in doubles, while achieving a No. 4 singles ranking. Ellie Coleman (23-7) and Emma Jackson (21-10) have already reached 20 wins. Georgia Drummie has won six straight singles matches and has moved up to No. 62 nationally with an 11-5 record.

Duke is solid in doubles, winning the doubles in 21 of 25 of the doubles matches. The Blue Devils have a doubles record of 49-12 in doubles as they beat the pace of Beck/Morra (28-5) and Drummy/ Yulia Bryzgalova (13-0).

The series with Georgia Tech

Duke and Georgia Tech face each other for the 51st time in school history on Friday, with the Blue Devils leading the series, 38-12. In games played in the ACC Championship, Duke has a 6-3 record, but the Yellow Jackets have won three in a row. Earlier this season, the Blue Devils recorded a 4-3 victory in Atlanta with singles victories Chloe Beck , Georgia Drummie And Ellie Coleman after winning the double.

Blue Devil head coach Jamie Ashworth holds a 20-12 record against Georgia Tech.

Scouting Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech enters the game with an overall record of 14-8, after defeating 10th-seeded Syracuse in the second round by a 4-0 ledger. The Yellow Jackets close out the regular season with a 4-3 home win over nationally ranked Miami.

The latest ITA rankings feature Carol Lee (13), Kylie Bilchev (28), Mahak Jain (87) and Alejandra Cruz (110) in singles. The Bilchev/Cruz team is number 85.

What comes next?

If the Blue Devils advance to the semifinals of the ACC Championship, Duke will face the winner of the third-seeded NC State vs. Florida State game. The game will be played on Saturday, April 22 at 10 AM, broadcast on ACC Network Extra (only if top-ranked North Carolina is cancelled). The championship game will be played on Sunday at 10 a.m., also broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

On the ranking

Duke currently ranks sixth in the ITA poll, which is sponsored by Tennis-Point. The Blue Devils are in the top 10 team rankings in 12 of 13 polls this spring. With the preseason top-10 ranking, the Blue Devils are in the top 10 for seven consecutive years under the direction of the head coach Jamie Ashworth . In his 27th season at the helm, Ashworth has led Duke to a total of 20 preseason top-10 rankings since 2001.

In the latest ITA singles rankings, Chloe Beck is No. 4, Emma Jackson is No. 40, Georgia Drummie is No. 62 and Cameron Mora is No. 74. In doubles, Beck/Morra are national 46, while Jackson/ Karolina Berankova (86), Drum/ Yulia Bryzgalova (81) and Beck/ Ellie Coleman (72) are ranked.

30 profit marks

duke senior Chloe Beck needs one more single and double win to reach 30 for the 2022-23 campaign. She would be the 15th Blue Devil to record 30 or more back-to-back singles wins. Beck recorded 34 wins last season and has a record of 29-4 in singles in 2022-23.

When Beck racks up 30 singles and 30 doubles wins this year, she will become just the fourth Blue Devil to rack up more than 30 singles and doubles wins in a season. Beatrice Capra (2011-12), Amanda Johnson (2000-01), and Karin Miller (1996-97).

Impressive doubles

Duke’s double duo of Georgia Drummie And Yulia Bryzgalova have been very impressive this season going 13-0 overall and 12-0 in ACC scoring. The Blue Devils also debuted on the ITA rankings this week at number 81.

With the win in North Carolina, Drummy and Bryzgalova set the school record for most ACC double wins with 12. The previous record was 11 by Ellah Nze and Reka Zsilinszka in 2007-08, while Meible Chi and Hannah Zhao posted 10 in 2017-18.

The previous best undefeated ACC doubles seasons in school history were by Vanessa Webb/Karen Goldstein (8-0 in 1997-98), Webb/Goldstein (8-0 in 1998-99) and Julie DeRoo/Amanda Johnson (8 -0 in 2001-2002).

20 profit marks

The Blue Devils reached 20 wins for the 19th time in school history under head coach Jamie Ashworth and 29th overall in program history with their 6-1 victory Sunday against Florida State.

Duke has the most 20-win seasons in the ACC since the 1997–98 campaign, Ashworth’s first full season as head coach with the Blue Devils. Duke owns 19 seasons with 20 wins and leads the league Duke (19), North Carolina (18), Miami (10), Georgia Tech (7), Clemson (6), Virginia (5), Wake Forest (4), NC state (4) and state of Florida (2).

At Boston College and Syracuse, both Emma Jackson And Ellie Coleman reached the 20 singles wins of the season. The duo has recorded 20 singles wins in each of their first two seasons with the Blue Devils.

The Duke Record Book

Senior Chloe Beck is in the top-10 in numerous categories in the Duke book of records. In the career record book, she ranks eighth in ACC singles wins (34), first in consecutive ACC singles wins (23), eighth in doubles wins (103), tied for sixth in singles wins at the No. 1 position (25), and 10th in career combined singles/doubles wins (216).

Duke’s double duo of Beck and Cameron Mora already ranks eighth for Duke’s most doubles wins in a season at 28. One more win will put the tandem in a tie for sixth.

Record 15 wins at home

With Duke’s 4–3 victory over No. 7 NC State on April 8, the Blue Devils clinched their school-record 15th home win this season. Duke has a 15-0 ledger at home at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center and Ambler Tennis Stadium.

The previous record of 14 was in 2018-19, 2016-17, 2013-14 and 2011-12).

100 Win Club

Blue Devil senior Chloe Beck became the 29th Blue Devil to reach 100 singles wins with a victory in Syracuse. She also achieved her 100th career doubles win. Beck also has a 66-9 record in two games and has won 21 of her last 22 games.

Graduated student Cameron Mora became the 28th Blue Devil to break the 100-win mark at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship earlier this spring.

Doubles

After winning the double in the first eight games, Duke dropped the double in three of the next five games. Duke had won the double in 11 consecutive games, before dropping the point in North Carolina to close out the regular season. The Blue Devils have lost double points in all three losses this season (Oklahoma, Virginia and North Carolina).

Watch out for the Blue Devils

Ellie Coleman needs two singles wins to reach the 25-win mark for the second year in a row. She would become the 13th Blue Devil to record 25 or more wins in their freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Head coach Jamie Ashworth owns 595 wins, which ranks fourth nationally among active coaches.

The Blue Devils have won 47 consecutive games in winning the double. Duke has not dropped a game at home in winning the double since May 14, 2016 against Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke has been in the top-5 national ITA rankings in 19 of the past 23 years under the direction of the head coach Jamie Ashworth .

Of 22 wins this season, Chloe Beck owns six match-clinching points to lead the Blue Devils, while Emma Jackson has five and Ellie Coleman has four. Beck has won 14 games in her career.

Both Chloe Beck (twice) and Cameron Mora have been named this season’s ACC Player of the Week.

