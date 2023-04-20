Bruins ‘didn’t play their best hockey’ after losing in Game 2

BOSTON It is now officially a hockey playoff series as the Boston Bruins dropped a home game at TD Garden to the No. 8 seeded Florida Panthers in their playoff series.

The Bruins continued to look for answers after a slew of turnovers (15 giveaways to five giveaways for the Panthers) were made by the Black and Gold under heavy pressure from the Florida forecheck, and a number of errors in managing the puck led to a 6-3 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Two of those 15 Bruins turnovers led directly to Florida goals in their huge playoff victory against Boston.

“Players sometimes didn’t make the best decisions. I thought we did really good things with the puck for most of the first two periods, but the turnovers we had tonight were catastrophic,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “They were in the middle of the ice and not typical of the turnover we usually have. That’s not typically an area where we try to make plays, where we flipped it.

Charlie McAvoy finished a minus-3, Hampus Lindholm wasn’t much better and Dmitry Orlov looked reactive and under pressure all game while Florida was in attack mode against Boston’s breakaway.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery kept it positive in the defeat saying he actually thought the B’s looked faster and better equipped to handle the pressure during the first two periods of the game, but it all fell apart in a third where turnovers multiplied, and Boston was pushed around as the Bs players strayed from their game plan.

It was 2-2 and everyone’s hockey game went into the third period, but the Bruins allowed four goals and their strength in the regular season suddenly became a weakness in the playoffs.

“It’s five guys working together, it’s not just defenders and it’s not just forwards not scoring goals,” said Montgomery, who noted that he will consider lineup changes for Game 3. zone. The first two periods we thought we did, except for some of the puck decisions we made.

“And in the third period, our game went away from us. For a team that has been very good for a long time in the third period, it’s an opportunity for us to learn from that and grow.”

Montgomery actually said he was most disappointed with the lack of net-front action in the Bs attacking zone, where they attacked a much stronger Alex Lyon with mostly perimeter shots that he was able to track around the zone. But a close second must be the way Boston defenders time and again handed pucks to Florida forwards by throwing hopeful passes to center that were intercepted at the defensive blue line.

It happened to Brandon Carlo on Florida’s first goal, and it happened to Charlie McAvoy on Florida’s grueling fourth goal when he blew up the sideboards, handed the puck to Matthew Tkachuk and fed Carter Verhaege up front for the easy goal. left with Orlov to guard two Panthers attackers. An obviously frustrated McAvoy didn’t want to dwell too much on what happened on the ice after it was over, but a Boston Bruins turnaround begins with the entire D Corps getting better for Game 3 in Florida on Friday night.

Each team poses a challenge with their forecheck, so it’s up to us to make better moves. That’s it, said Charlie McAvoy. There are ups and downs in every series and that’s just playoff hockey. You take it for what it is, turn the page and know that we have to get better to move forward.

It’s 1-1, we’re going there, and everything is ahead of us, and we know we haven’t played our best hockey yet. This whole thing is a rollercoaster. You just have to keep your feet on the ground and never get too high or too low. You adapt along the way and it’s about who can get better as you progress through the series.

Perhaps it’s also time to think about including Matt Grzelcyk in the series, where his speed and puck moves can help fight off a Florida team that plays fast and aggressive and causes turnovers throughout Boston’s defensive zone.

“They put a lot of pressure,” said Marchand. “They played very fast. [Sam] Bennett back in the lineup. It is clear that he plays extremely hard. Tough player to play against. Also adds depth to their lineup. So that third line is even stronger. They played fast. They were moving pucks-ups and hit the front fork hard and were physical.

“A big part of that was them, and we forced a few times. It would be nice to be back. I definitely didn’t care for pucks at some points. You have to give them credit, they played hard.”

It feels like the Panthers are still playing at a higher playoff level and with more desperation than a Boston Bruins team that just rolled through a historic regular season. Losing Game 2 should be a wake-up call that more is needed from the Boston Bruins on both ends of the ice, and that it’s time for Bs players to get out of their comfort zones and become a Panthers hockey club. who was ready for battle right at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.