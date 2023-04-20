Now the government of Odisha is looking at the development of table tennis visits to Japan to observe their grass route programs





The Odisha TT association may get rights to host the Asian Junior Championship in August this year

Odisha is gradually turning into one of the major sports centers in India. After hockey, football, badminton, tennis and athletics, the government of Odisha is now focusing on the promotion of table tennis in the state. In an effort to develop infrastructure, the state ministry of sports is set to introduce a state-of-the-art indoor complex in Cuttack within a few months. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar already has modern infrastructure, including a purpose-built sauna pool, and a further center of excellence will be built within the Kalinga Stadium complex together with Cuttack. But in an effort to promote the game specifically, the state government has decided to build two indoor halls exclusively for table tennis. According to the secretary of the Odisha Table Tennis Association, Ravindra Parida, “We have 30 districts. Each district already has an indoor complex where a few other indoor games are played besides table tennis. But in a recent development, our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wants to create a huge a lot of money will be invested in the game for promotion, so two separate modern indoor halls are going to be set up in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar where a minimum of six to eight table tennis boards can be installed.” It is understood that in addition to setting up exclusive table tennis halls in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the government is going to introduce two exclusive centers of excellence in both cities. Parida revealed that, along with the delegates of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), including President Petra Sorling and President Kamlesh Mehta, the President of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) was also recently invited. A team from the Odisha Sports Ministry and representatives from the state table tennis federation also visited Japan a few days ago to observe their youth and turf route development programs. Parida said: “It has not yet been decided whether we will follow the Japanese model or the Swedish model in our youth and grass route programs. ITTF and then TTFI will guide us in this. But the ITTF has promised to send experienced coaches who will first guide our train coaches before training the talented guys and they have also assured us of awarding international competitions in Cuttack or Bhubaneswar. The Asian Junior Championship may be awarded to us in August this year.”

