Mickey Arthur Appointed Director – Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team | Press release





Rawalpindi, April 20, 2023: The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appointment of Mickey Arthur as director of the Pakistan cricket team. In this role, Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing the strategies behind the Pakistan men’s team. The 54-year-old will also be part of the coaching staff for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, away to Australia and home matches against the West Indies. He will also be present with the squad at Pakistan’s games against India in the ACC Asia Cup. During his time from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No. 1 in Tests and T20Is, as well as helping the side win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee: “I am pleased that Mickey has formally re-joined the Pakistan men’s cricket team with an enhanced role where he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming engagements across all formats. In addition, he will also be responsible for strengthening the culture of the national team, identifying and nurturing future stars so that we can strengthen our strength on the bench and strategically secure our future. “Mickey has lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure and knows the current players, structure and system like the back of his hand. I am sure he will take lessons from the previous term so that he can have an even more successful second term.” MickeyArthur: “I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group. “Since moving on, I’ve been keeping track of the players and their combined performance. This is a talented group with the potential to become number one in all formats and my aim is to put strategies in place and create an environment that can help further improve their performance so that we can get the best out of them .”

