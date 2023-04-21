Sports
Notre Dame football Tobias Merriweather is ready for launch
SOUTH BEND Missing three games and spending 7-10 days on the required bed rest was challenging in several ways for Tobias Merriweather last November.
It was probably the worst concussion I’ve suffered, Notre Dames sophomore wide receiver said Wednesday. I know I got into a mode where I thought I didn’t want to be on the team. It was hard to go through that.
Physically and mentally.
I want to be on the field, I want to play, he said after No. 13 spring training. But then I would come back to meetings. I think I learned from it. Got to see other guys play and be their fan, especially that Navy game when they all go crazy.
After suffering the concussion in the upset victory Clemson, Merriweather also had to deal with the disappointment of lost momentum. Lightly used in the first half of the season, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder averaged 20 snaps in the three games following his fourth-quarter touchdown reception against Stanford.
It got to the point before I was gone where it was like I knew everything, he said. I knew what to do with every down. And then I went out. I couldn’t do anything with a concussion.
Ben Morrison:Notre Dame Notebook: Cornerback on Historic Freshman Year; Styles on their way to DB?
Merriweather flew to Baltimore with the team for the November 12 victory over Navy. He wore amber sunglasses and kept to himself on the sidelines.
Just keeping my morale up was the plan for that, he said. We already knew I had a concussion. I didn’t get sick. It hurt a little bit, but I thought it would be best for me to keep my morale up and stay positive and watch my boys ball out.
Merriweather returned for the December 30 Gator Bowl and was on the field for a season-high 24 offensive snaps. He had been attacked three times, but received no receipts.
Which freshman wideout is the ‘freakest’ of them all?
Receivers coach Chansi Stuckey gave an enthusiastic progress report for all three early-registered freshman wideouts.
Rico (Flores Jr.) is fatter, much taller than you thought, Stuckey said of the Folsom (Calif.) High School product. He has huge, tree-trunk legs. Has a little presence about him. Attention to detail is impeccable. Rico loves football. He bets everything he has on himself.
Braylon James, who has gained 15 pounds since January, is still getting used to playing at 195.
He’s the freakiest (athlete) of them all, Stuckey said of the talent from Round Rock, Texas. He’s 6-2, runs a 4.4 (40-yard dash), 38-inch vertical. His body has changed so much. His body has gotten used to carrying that extra weight this spring.
Jaden Greathouse, another Texan who hails from Austin, has demonstrated advanced knowledge and his physical gifts.
JG is just physically ready to play, Stuckey said. Has great ball skills. Has a knack where he can be slippery and move around (defenders), but has enough power and speed at the line of scrimmage to beat guys. His ball skills are out of control just from his basketball background and what they did at Westlake.
In the red zone, Greathouse is already a target.
You put him in the boundary and get inside the 10-yard line, Stuckey said, any ball, anywhere, he’s going to play.
Chris Tyree does his Reggie Bush impersonation
As Chris Tyree sat down for his first group interview since Thanksgiving, someone pointed out that his nearby name tag read: Running Back/Wide Receiver.
Tyree laughed.
I like that, yes, he said. Nice little title.
To clear up any confusion, the senior speedster is working full-time as a lock receiver this spring. After dropping seven pounds to get to 190, the confident former Virginia high school sprint champion is making a smooth transition.
It’s not brand new, he said. It’s not like I haven’t played receiver before. It’s just learning, feeling good about being an expert in the job. Just having so much fun in space. You can play with the defenders because you have so much work space.
Tyree remembers growing up watching versatile NFL skill players like Tavon Austin and Reggie Bush.
You can just give them the ball anywhere, and they can just make things happen, Tyree said. That is expected of me in this position, just because I will be in space a lot. There will be many opportunities.
Caleb Smith’s retirement
Even though Virginia Tech graduate Kaleb Smith was medically retired from football this weekend, having him in the receiver’s room for the past three months has been beneficial.
He was a veteran, a man in his sixth year, Stuckey said. Just teach the guys how to get to work and know what to do. He was just a great veteran presence for the guys, which is what we wanted, an example of what you want to look like in 3-4 years.
With Smiths retired and Lorenzo Styles considering a full-time move to cornerback, there are only eight scholarship players left in the Irish receivers room. Another freshman, Kaleb KK Smith, will bring the count to nine when he enrolls in June.
