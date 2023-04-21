Women’s tennis takes on Florida in SEC quarterfinals

OLE MISS (11-12, 3-10SEC)

against Florida (15-6, 9-4SEC)

Friday, April 21, 9 a.m. CT Fayetteville, Ark.

George M. Billingsley tennis center



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Ole Miss women’s tennis moved forward to take on Florida in the SEC quarterfinals at 9:00 AM CT on Friday, April 21.

Live scoring and live video for both matches are available to the public. Links to both can be found above, as well as on the Ole Miss women’s tennis schedule page.

SERVICE LINE

The Rebels defeated Missouri 4-0 and won a tight 4-3 game against Auburn in the first two rounds of the SEC Championships.

Ole Miss last defeated Florida during the 2008–09 season at home by a score of 4–3.

The team faced the Gators in Oxford in late March. The Rebels fell 4–1. Zadori won her singles match at No. 6 singles.

Ole Miss and Florida have met five times in the SEC Championships.

Ole Miss has three players with 15 or more singles wins. All three also have 10-plus dual singles wins. Two others have 10 or more singles wins.

The team also has two players with more than 15 double-digit wins and two other players with double-digit wins.

The No. 6 singles ranking was fantastic, with a record of 17-4. Zadori helped with her 9-3 number 6 singles record.

Kareisova continues to move up the rankings, moving up another 12 places to No. 50.

During the conference, Kareisova knocked out four ranked opponents, including her first top-25 opponent in No. 21 Elza Tomase. She is 7-3 in singles.

The winner of Friday’s matchup will face the winner of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in the SEC Semifinals.

OLE MISS REBELS

Lillian Gabrielsen (Sr.) Oslo, Norway

– Compiled an 18-14 overall singles record and a 15-12 overall doubles record

— She and Mize took theirs and the team’s third ranked double victory over No. 30 Arsenault/Ansari

– Finished the ITA Fall National Championships in singles as runner-up to the South Region

– Reached the doubles round of 16 at the ITA South Region Championships in 2021

Ludmila Kareisova (So.) Liberec, Czech Republic

– Has a 16-11 singles record and 13-13 doubles record

– She is also 7-6 against ranked opponents in singles

– Kareisova moved to No. 1 singles position (2-4 at No. 1)

– ITA South Region Championships doubles second place, earning a spot in the ITA National in 2021

Emma necklace (Fr.) Rammelsbach, Germany

– Has a 12-10 singles record and a 10-9 doubles record

– First Rebel freshman since Alexa Bortles in 2016-17 to start her double career 6-0

– Joined the squad in January

Rachel Krzyzak (So.) Milton, Ontario, Canada

– Joined Leclercq-Ficher at number 2 in the last six games. The first win against Tennessee.

– Scored her first doubles win against Auburn with Emma necklace

– An 18-11 record in singles and a 15-15 record in doubles compiled during the 2021-22 season

Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (So.) La Perche, France

– Has a doubles record of 10-13

– Reached quarterfinals in doubles of ITA South Region Championships in 2021

– Voted SEC Freshman of the Year on March 2, 2021

Kelsey Mize (Sr.*) Tulsa, Oklahoma.

– Has a record of 11-9 singles and 15-12 doubles

– She and Lillian Gabrielsen are 11-6 in double matches combined. Gabrielsen moved up to number 1 in doubles in the last six games.

– ITA South Region Championships doubles 2nd place in 2021, advanced to ITA Fall Nationals

Reka Zadori (Jr.) Szeged, Hungary

– Has a 22-13 record in singles and a 9-10 record in doubles. Leads team in singles wins

– Reached the singles quarterfinals of the ITA South Region Championships in 2021

– Also reached the quarterfinals of the ITA South Region Championships in doubles in 2021

LAST TIME ON THE COURT

— Ole Miss women’s tennis returned to Auburn with a 4-3 SEC Championships second round victory

– Despite losing the first doubles match, the Rebels won the other two and took the doubles

– Leclercq and Krzyzak won 6-3 on court two, giving Ole Miss a chance at the point

– Gabrielsen and Mize closed doubles, beating another ranked doubles in back-to-back days

– Ole Miss brought the momentum into singles, capturing two consecutive games from the bottom of the lineup

– Zadori won at No. 6 singles in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, and Krzyzak won at No. 5 singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

– Auburn didn’t budge 3-0, winning three straight singles games to tie the overall game

– The deciding game landed at No. 4 singles, and Emma necklace

– Kette dropped the first set but coped with the pressure by winning the next two sets with scores of 7-5

MILESTONES MARKERS

– Gabrielsen is one double win away from 50 in her career

– Kareisova needs one more doubles win for 30 in her career

– Kareisova needs two more singles for 30 in her career

– Krzyzak is a double singles win away from 20 in her career

– Krzyzak needs one overall doubles win for 20 in her career

– Leclercq-Ficher has two overall singles and two dual doubles wins out of 20 in her career.

– Mize’s win over No. 30 Arsenault/Ansari was her 40th career doubles win

– Zadori is two overall singles wins away from 50

– Zadori is also a career double win of 10.

HEAD COACH MARK BEYERS

– Beyers is in his 22nd year coaching the Ole Miss women’s tennis team.

– He has compiled a record of 281-242 with Ole Miss and a career record of 328-250.

– Beyers became ITA regional coach of the year South in 2010, 2012 and 2018.

– He has led the team to seven NCAA Second Round appearances and one Sweet 16 appearance.

– He coached the only Ole Miss NCAA Singles Champion, Arianne Hartono, in 2018, as well as four CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and 35 All-SEC honorees.

– Prior to Ole Miss, Beyers was head coach of the women’s tennis team at his alma mater Armstrong Atlantic State for three seasons. The team captured the NCAA DII National Championship, posting a 50-8 record and winning the Peach Belt Conference every year.

OPPOSITE SIDE OF THE NET

Florida

Florida finished the regular season 15-6 and 9-4 in the SEC to become the fourth seed in the SEC Championships. The team is ranked No. 17 in the country, with three ranked individuals in singles and two ranked doubles pairs. Upperclassmen lead Florida in senior Carly Briggs and junior Sara Dahlstrom. Briggs excelled in both singles and doubles. She is the 45th best singles player in the country with a 17-11 record in singles and 74th in doubles with Rachel Gailis. Dahlstrom is ranked No. 25 with a record of 15-5 singles. Freshman Gailis, along with her and Briggs going 9-6 in doubles, is 19-7 in singles. No. 100 Alicia Dudeney has compiled a 21-8 singles and 18-9 doubles records. Dudeney and Bente Spee are 10-3 in doubles and number 21 in the country. Emily De Oliveira is not ranked but leads the team with 23 wins and only seven losses.

REBS IN THE RANKING

Kareisova continues to climb the ITA Singles Rankings, moving up 12 more spots to No. 50. The sophomore defeated her highest ranked singles opponent of her career against Tennessee. Kareisova defeated No. 21 Elza Tomase in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (7). She also went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Lea Ma, forcing a third set before the match was abandoned.

BACK-2-BACK

The senior doubles of Gabrielsen and Mize dominated the first two rounds of the SEC Championships. In two days, the duo doubled their doubles wins. Gabrielsen and Mize defeated No. 83 Mae and Inah Canete on Wednesday and No. 30 Ariana Arsenault and Carolyn Ansari on Thursday. They are now 3-3 against ranked opponents, leading up against the Gators’ Briggs and Gailis. This time around, the seniors will likely face No. 21 Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee.

RACHEL AND REKA

Krzyzak and Zadori hold the bottom of the lineup. The two are a combined 4-0 in singles and Krzyzak has won a doubles. In both SEC Tournament games, Zadori finished first at No. 6 singles, giving the Rebels a 2-0 lead over their opponents. Krzyzak took the Missouri sweep to give Ole Miss a 3-0 against Auburn on No. 5 singles.

KNOWN ENEMY

Ole Miss faced the Florida Gators in late March. The Rebels fell 4–1 with Zadori taking the lone singles point. Gabrielsen and Mize took their first doubles win, but Ole Miss dropped the other two. Florida won the first two singles game before Zadori got the Rebels on the board. Gabrielsen and Kareisova’s games were abandoned as the Gators won the game. Gabrielsen was on the verge of an outright victory and Kareisova was in a tight game.

In 22 SEC tournaments, Ole Miss and Florida have played each other five times, including three in the SEC quarterfinals. The two teams last faced each other in the second round in 2019.

SEC TOURNAMENT HISTORY

The SEC began determining an SEC tournament champion in 2000, and five teams have won the SEC tournament title. In 22 SEC Championships, Ole Miss has compiled a 16-22 record and reached the Semifinals three times. The rebels seem to reach the fourth semi-final of their program. Ole Miss is 3-8 in the SEC quarterfinals, winning his last appearance in 2018 against Georgia 4-1. The team is aiming to clinch the program’s first SEC tournament title.

CAREER YEARS

Several Rebels have achieved high marks in multiple categories this year. Four Rebels won their most singles matches and two won their most dual-singles matches. Ole Miss also had three players surpass their most double-double wins. Kelsey Mize achieved her doubles wins and overall doubles wins in a season, aided by her most wins at No. 2 in doubles with eight. With nine, Gabrielsen also won more matches at No. 2 in doubles than ever. The senior took home eight wins in her first time playing at No. 3 singles.

Kareisova had a breakthrough sophomore campaign, beating seven ranked opponents and recording her most No. 2 singles wins with 10. The Czech native also racked up more No. 1 doubles wins compared to her freshman year at Ole Miss.

WEEKLY HONOR

Player of the week:

Carolyn Ansari – Maroon/Mary Stoiana – Texas A&M

Freshmen of the week:

Rachel Rooster Florida

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL

For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennis, on Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.