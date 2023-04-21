Cincinnati Cyclones take on Fort Wayne to begin the ECHL hockey playoffs

The Cincinnati cyclones begin their search for their third Kelly Cup Championship in the ECHL this weekend.

The Cyclones were the champions of the Central Division with a record of 47-16-9 (103 points). They will play fourth seed Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-7, 75 points) in a best-of-seven series in the Central Division Semifinals.

The Cyclones have the second-best record in the league with 103 points. Idaho had 119 points and 58 wins.

Here’s a look at some key facts and factors going into the series.

When do the teams play?

Cincinnati will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday, both at 7:35 p.m

Fort Wayne will host the next three games. Game 3 is Tuesday at 7:30 PM, Game 4 at 8:05 PM on Friday, and Game 5, if needed, at 6:05 PM on Sunday, April 30.

Cincinnati will host Games 6 and 7 as needed. Game 6 is Tuesday, May 2 and Game 7 is Wednesday, May 3, both at 7:35 p.m.

Starting the series with two weekend home games is a big plus for the team’s attendance and marketing, said Andrew Mossbrooks, the director of public relations and broadcasting for the franchise.

Last year, Cincinnati lost in the first round and had three weekday home games after only clinching a playoff berth at the end of the season.

We value home field advantage and were able to give our fans something big, weekend playoff hockey, Mossbrooks said. A year ago, were where Fort Wayne is now. This year, we secured the playoffs a month ago and home ice two weeks ago so we can promote the series to our fans.

A win sees the Cyclones take on the No. 2 seed Toledo Walleye (45-19-8) or the No. 3 seed Indy Fuel (43-24-5) in the Central Division Finals.

How many times has Cincinnati won the Kelly Cup?

Fort Wayne won the Kelly Cup in 2021. Last year, the Florida Everblades won the Cup by beating Toledo in the final. Toledo also lost the cup final in 2019.

The Cyclones won the Kelly Cup in 2008 and 2010 and last reached the Cup Finals in 2014.

How do the teams relate to each other?

Cincy and Fort Wayne have two of the best offenses in the league. Fort Wayne was third in the ECHL with 267 goals, and the Cyclones trailed by one with 266. Idaho led the league with 290.

The Cyclones had better defense throughout the season. The cyclones were 10e in the league in goals allowed with 216, nine away from fourth place, while the Komets were third worst in the ECHL with 273 allowed.

The power play could be a key factor in the series. Fort Wayne led the ECHL with 1,450 penalty minutes and the Cyclones tied for fourth with 1,262.

The Cyclones won five of nine games between the teams, but the Cyclones outscored the Komets 37–29 on aggregate, averaging four goals per game. The home team only won two games out of nine, with the Cyclones going 4-1 in Fort Wayne and the Comets going 3-1 in Heritage Bank Center. Five of the games were decided by two goals or fewer, and three of those were decided by overtime or shootouts, so Mossbrooks expects a physical streak.

Who are Fort Wayne’s top players?

The Komets have five players with 20 or more goals, led by Shawn Boudrias with 33 goals and 32 assists. Anthony Petruzzelli (25), Drake Rymsha (24), Oliver Cooper (22) and Mark Rassell (21) round out the top five for the Komets.

Who are the Cyclones’ top players?

Justin Wash: The 12-year minor league veteran and team captain tied for a career-high 32 goals this season, tied for first on the team. He played his 700e professional game late in the season. He played for Fort Wayne in 2021 when the Cyclones were without a team due to the pandemic, and led Fort Wayne to a championship, the first of his career. He wants to lead the Cyclones to one.

Zack Andrusiak: He is the team’s leading scorer with 32 goals and 41 assists, 13 goals on the power play.

Louie Caporusso: The former NHL draft pick has 500 career games, including some in Europe. He has 23 goals and a team-high 48 assists.

Port of Burzan: The former NHL draft pick has nine goals and 14 assists in just 26 games for the Cyclones.

Le Lapid: He has 13 goals, 29 assists and a team-high plus-minus of plus-33. A player who always does the little things and usually goes unnoticed until he scores, says Mossbrooks.

Mark Sinclair and Beck Warm: They are two of the best goalkeepers in the ECHL. Sinclair, a rookie, has won 12 of his last 13 starts and has averaged 2.70 goals against. Mossbrooks said he would start Game 1. Warm has a 28-9 record and a 3.01 GAA.

Mossbrooks stressed that the Cyclones need their entire roster to compete in the Kelly Cup.

Depth players win games, he said. It’s not just the biggest players. It’s not always Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid who score the biggest goals, it’s the depth players who contribute every game and score a big goal.