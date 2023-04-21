Kansas welcomes Oklahoma State to Three-Game Series – Kansas Jayhawks

Probably starting pitchers Day Kansas Oklahoma state fri. 6:00 p.m RHP Collin Baumgartner (3-0, 4.21 ERA) RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (4-2, 3.58 ERA) Sat. 2:00 PM CT RHP Sam Ireland (4-4, 5.40 ERA) RHP Ben Abram (4-2, 6.53 ERA) Sun. 1:00 p.m. CT To be determined RHP Carson Benge (1-1, 6.05 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. Kansas will host No. 24 Oklahoma State this weekend to begin the second half of the Big 12 Conference season. The Jayhawks are in the process of completing a 13-game streak in 17 days, including a season-long nine-game homestand. The series with the Cowboys kicks off at Hoglund Ballpark on Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Kansas (17-18, 5-7 Big 12) has scored 49 runs in its last three games, marking its most in a three-game span since 2004. KU has posted double-digit runs in all three of those games, which is ahead of the first since 2014.

This week, Kansas defeated Air Force on both Tuesday and Wednesday by a combined score of 31-6. Redshirt sophomore Michael Brooks hit .889/.900/1,778 (8-for-9) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI’s and seven runs in the two-game series. The two home runs for Brooks came in Wednesday’s game, his first home runs of the season and his first career multi-home run game.

Senior Cole Elvis has also been swinging a hot bat lately with a 14-game hitting streak. He slashes .349/.417/.714 with five doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, 12 runs and eight walks during that stretch. His most recent home run came on Wednesday with Kansas leading 11-2 in the eighth inning. The solo homer ended the game with a valid points rule. Elvis is hitting .367 in Big 12 play this season with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in 12 games.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga has posted a team-best batting average this season with a batting average of .378, which ranks third in the Big 12. In the past 15 games, Shojinaga hit .424/.452/.606 with six doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 16 runs scored and five walks. He has increased his batting average over that stretch from .311 to .378.

Kansas and Oklahoma State have a series dating back more than 100 years to 1921. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 152-65, including a 56-42 lead in Lawrence. Last season, Oklahoma State swept Kansas at Stillwater to begin the conference season. However, the last time Oklahoma State visited Lawrence, Kansas had a walk-off 8–7 victory on a basesloaded walk.

Oklahoma State (25-13, 8-7 Big 12) is ranked No. 8 in the polls this season and currently ranked No. 24 by Baseball America. The Cowboys had a 12-game winning streak earlier in the season. Most recently, Oklahoma State dropped two of three games against West Virginia, a team where Kansas won two of three. Juaron Watts-Brown, the Cowboys Friday starter, and Nolan McLean, a two-way player, were both consensus Preseason All-Americans.

Friday All University of Kansas faculty and staff are invited to enjoy a special evening at Hoglund Ballpark.

Saturday In celebration of Earth Day, the baseball program is promoting sustainability resources by giving the first 250 fans in attendance a Kansas Baseball reusable water bottle.

Sunday Dogs are invited to Hoglund Ballpark for Bark in the Park.

Also, bring your Junior Jayhawks to the baseball field on Sundays for fun activities throughout the day, including bouncy castles, face painters, balloon artists and more. Families are invited to run the bases and play catch on the field after the game.

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the tickets pagehere. Students receive free admission upon presentation of their KU student card at the cash desk.

All three games will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network at KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Kansas heads off for a four-game trip, including one at Wichita State and three at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks face Wichita State on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:00 PM CT before traveling on to Oklahoma for a three-game series that begins Friday, April 28.