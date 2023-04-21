Clown in a Village Circus: Ramiz Raja Denounces Pakistan Cricket Board Over Mickey Athur’s Appointment As Director





By India Today Sports Desk: Former Pakistan captain and ex-Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja attacked the national cricket board for appointing Mickey Arthur as Director of Cricket, with the South African still working with the Derbyshire County Cricket Club. Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday 20 April confirmed the appointment of Mickey Arthur as Director of Cricket, ending months of speculation about his return to Pakistan’s cricket line-up. However, Arthur will not be traveling with the team for all overseas and home assignments. Mickey Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies for the senior men’s team. The former Pakistan coach will only serve as a member of Pakistan’s coaching staff this year for the Cricket World Cup in India and the home series against the West Indies, the tour of Australia and the Asia Cup. Arthur was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 as they won the 2017 Champions Trophy, beating India in the final to become the world’s top ranked T20 team. “A top notch coach/director of cricket chosen to run remote Pakistan cricket whose loyalty comes first with his job in the province than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus,” Ramiz told Raja to Cricbuzz. Arthur has worked with Derbyshire in the County Championship and recently extended his contract as head coach until 2025. Derbyshire Chief Executive Ryan Duckett said on Thursday the county club will be Arthur’s first choice, adding he was pleased the talented tactician has sparked interest from somewhere else. EXCITED, SAYS MICKEY Mickey Arthur said he was excited about the role with Pakistan and added that he kept an eye on the players in Pakistan even when he was not on site. “I am absolutely delighted to be part of the Pakistan cricket team again and look forward to working with the group,” said Arthur. “Since I’ve moved on, I’ve been keeping track of the players and their collective performance. “This is a talented group with the potential to become number one in all formats and my aim is to put strategies in place and create an environment that can help them further improve their performance,” added Arthur.

