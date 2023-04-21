Sports
Are the Wild constrained by their limitations? -Minnesota Wilderness
In 2016 Chuck Fletcher said that the Minnesota Wild was in triage mode after firing Mike Yeo 55 games into the season. The Wild were 23-22-10. They had a record of .500 a year after going for 100 points, and the Chicago Blackhawks had knocked them out of the playoffs for the second year in a row. John Torchetti took over as interim coach and took them to the playoffs, but the Dallas Stars quickly defeated them in six games.
That streak marked the first of six straight they have lost in the first round. The Wild missed the playoffs in 2018/19, but otherwise have been a mainstay in the postseason. But their appearances are short-lived. Jake Allen stood on his head and knocked out a 106-win Minnesota team in 2016/17. They had 101 points the following year, but lost to the Winnipeg Jets in five games. The Vancouver Canucks beat them in the bubble; the Vegas Golden Knights took them out in seven coming out. Last year, the St. Louis Blues outcoached them and won in six.
The Wild were generally an entertaining diversion in the bitter winter months, but they dry up once the snow is off the ground. In some ways it seems appropriate. It’s weird watching hockey when it’s hot. But it’s disappointing for fans who thought the team was a contender when they signed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on Independence Day 2012. Unfortunately, two second-round exits were all they had to show for the $98 million they spent on Parise and Suter. Craig Leipold fired Fletcher in April 2018. Paul Fenton wore his welcome in July 2019.
Entering Bill Guerin, the 18-year NHL veteran who bought out Parise and Suter in 2021. In addition, Guerin knew that he would have to work with different rules than the 31 other general managers. Leipold is determined to win, as evidenced by the money he spent to acquire and release Parise and Suter. But he has also proven himself unwilling to reset by refueling. That’s why Guerin is trying to build a roster with $12,743,588 in dead cap this year and $14,743,588 over the next two seasons. The Wild operate in a different world than the rest of the league. Guerin must build a winning roster with little room for salary errors.
Minnesota must beat Suter and the Stars to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. In some ways it feels appropriate. The former North Stars began Minnesota’s one-off playoff streak; buying out Suter has cost the Wild talented players like Kevin Fiala. The Wild seems to have created a series of restrictions to put them through hell. The four I’ve identified are:
- Be as cost effective as possible.
- Create a top-down culture.
- Value experience over skill.
- Never deviate from the plan.
Guerin has already signed a number of unconventional signatures to create cost certainty. He signed in January 2022 Jon Merrillto a three-year, $3.6 million contract and inked Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million extension. Last week he signed Freddie Gaudreau to a five-year renewal, $10.5. Teams don’t typically risk that kind of term with a third-pair defender, a glueman, and a bottom 6 center. But the Wild can’t afford to spend too much on depth. It also means they employ Merrill and Gaudreau past their prime. There is little flexibility to change that.
The Wild also played hardball with Kirill Kaprizov, their franchise player who was about to enter his prime, and signed him to a five-year, $45 million extension in September 2021. Kaprizov expressed willingness to return to Moscow during the negotiations. He will also be a free agent at age 29, meaning the Wild did not sign him during his prime. Under other circumstances, they probably would have signed him for a longer period of time, but Kaprizov would have reasonably asked for a higher average annual value. Such is life for a franchise in cap hell.
Guerin has proven to be a master negotiator. He renewed Matt Boldy for a seven-year, $49 million deal and got Joel Eriksson Ek for eight years, $42 million. Put another way, Guerin got his second best scorer and best center for a cap hit that is nearly $3 million less than Fletcher paid for Parise and Suter. He has also been quick to move away from players he feels are asking too much or disrupting the culture. Guerin grew angry with Cam Talbot’s contract demands and committed a robbery, getting him sent to the Ottawa Senators ahead of Filip Gustavsson. He traded Jack McBain, a 2018 third-rounder, when he declined to sign with Minnesota. And he traded Brennan Mennell, a walk-on from Woodbury, when he joined the KHL during the pandemic and wanted a two-way contract upon return.
Minnesota’s restrictions have paid off in some ways, but they could hurt the playoff roster. Gustavsson saved 51 of 53 shots in Game 1, but Dean Evason still turned to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 2. That was the Wilds plan for the Dallas series. Still, Fleury hurt their chances of winning Game 2, and they should have adjusted based on Gustavsson’s performance. Likewise, Evason has favored regular veterans over skilled inexperienced players. Minnesota kept Marco Rossi in Iowa most of the season and now they could use another Top-6 center. Likewise, they ostensibly replaced Calen Addison with John Klingberg on deadline, costing them a pick and two prospects.
The Wild had to have a plan to stay competitive during the Parise and Suter acquisitions. But there has to be some flexibility built in. They can’t overspend, but they can’t overcommit veteran veterans while bleeding cheap young talent. Evason must be able to trust his players, but there must be room for player development. And if Gustavsson has four and a half periods of hockey on his head, he should be in net for Game 2. A plan is only good as long as it allows for adjustments. Fletcher also had a plan. But he was in triage mode four years after the Parise-Suter contracts expired, and the Wild have not progressed in the playoffs since.
