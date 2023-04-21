Big events are no match for Rocky table tennis travelers





By Alan Clarke The city’s representatives at three major table tennis events over the Easter break have all returned home, some with medals to show their clubmates. Ann-Louise Stewart had a very successful journey across the Tasman to compete in the annual New Zealand National Veterans Championships held in Nelson in the South Island. As this tournament kicked off on Good Friday, Stewart was selected the day before to play in the Over-50 Division in a test match between the two countries. Introduced a few years ago, this test match concept has been a welcome addition to the friendly rivalry at this carnival. Incredibly, the 2023 Trans-Tasman Test was tied at thirty rubbers apiece across age group competitions and unfortunately Stewart and her teammate did not finish on the positive side of the ledger. At the NZ-Open, Stewarts results were impressive as she came away with six medals, two gold, two silver and two bronze. The tournament featured another series of team matches based on a different concept from the test clash and the local veteran champion took a gold in the Over-50 section with her test match partner, Rosalie Brooks of the Gold Coast, competing against Mackays Emma Widdup to take the silver in the Over-40 section. The other achievements included a gold medal in the Over-50 Women’s Doubles, Silver in the Over-50 Women’s Doubles, and Bronze in both the Over-40 Women’s Doubles and Over-50 Mixed Doubles. Six of the club’s leading juniors took part in the 2023 Queensland Pacific Metals Junior Championships played in Townsville. Nolan Hao led the charge as the oldest in the group and he competed in events for boys under the age of 17. He and his partner, Kane Chantaret of Bundaberg, won a bronze medal in doubles. Joshua Verghese teamed up with Hao and on his first big outing he will benefit greatly from the experience. Cruz Nolan, the youngest of the group, returned with two medals – a bronze medal from the boys under 11 double and a silver from his strong performance in the team competition. The other representatives, Judd Carr (Under-15), Colte Nolan (Under-13) both delivered strong performances at times and Jacob Jose (Under-13) had his first state carnival and will improve with this experience. The Queensland Senior Closed Championships immediately followed the Q-Juniors at the same venue and unfortunately this tournament did not attract a particularly strong entry in terms of numbers or player quality in some sections. Matthew Pettett and Kelsey Le Maistre, who lead both the city’s playing averages for men and women in first-class games respectively, and are current club champions, were Rocky’s only available players. As Le Maistre teamed with seasoned veteran Andrea McDonnell to win the state women’s team title from a small field, this pair played some solid games but were unable to compete in the respective men’s and women’s singles due to programming and travel arrangements . After the Easter holidays, the usual activities in the Leichhardt Park play center have returned. Beginners are welcome to the junior coaching session on Thursdays between 4:30pm and 6:00pm and the club night open to everyone from 7:30pm on Mondays.

