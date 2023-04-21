Colorado State University





RANCHO MIRAGE, California. Women’s golf in the state of Colorado capped off a historic performance at the Mountain West Championship on Wednesday. The Rams broke the program’s team scoring record by 26 strokes during an MW Championship and finished with a score of 3-under, 361 to finish in third place. Three CSU golfers finished in the top 10 in Lacey Uchida , Andrea Bergsdottir And Sophia Torres . “It was great to be in the running for a conference championship today. The girls fought hard and had another record day,” head coach Laura is a teenager said. “Being that close will be a great learning experience and will make them work even harder to get back in that spot. Being part of the final clutch at a conference championship battle is one of the most fun competitive feelings. I know they are all having a blast found and were eager to win.” It is CSU’s first top 3 finish at the championship since 2018. Colorado State improved their score by one stroke on Wednesday, surpassing their record from the day before with a 283 in the final round. Uchida and Torres finished third with a 4-under, 212. Torres shot a 5-under, 67 on the day matching Uchida’s low for the tournament. The junior made six birdies and a bogey that day. She made the turn at 2-under and had a bogey-free back nine with three birdies. Torres tied the program record with six top 10 finishes for the year. Uchida followed up her 67 on Tuesday with an 1-over, 73 on Wednesday. The 54 hole total of 212 is her career best and Uchida’s first career top 5 finish. Bergsdottir finished one stroke behind her teammates at 3-under. She turned her best round of the tournament with a 3-under, 69. She had an excellent front nine and made the turn at 4-under. Bergsdottir finished in a tie for 6th placeeearning her fifth top 10 finish of the year. “Sofi, Lacey and Andrea finishing in the top six led our push this week! They played great golf from start to finish and competed against some of the best teams in the country. This was a special year for us. We came together as a program and a team and had a lot of fun. Can’t wait to get back on it with this crew after the summer break!” The three top 10 finishers best match a program at the Mountain West Championship with the 2001 team.

