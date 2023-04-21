Women’s tennis takes historic postseason victory

Next game: against William & Mary 21-04-2023 | 9 o’clock Apr 21 (Fri) / 9am in return for William & Mary History

WILLEMSBURG, Va.Exaggeration often goes hand in hand with athleticism when description is needed. But to say that North Carolina A&T’s Colonial Atheltic Association Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament wins the first round 4-3 against the Hampton Pirates on Thursday is the largest in modern program history is not such a case.

The Aggies, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, won at William & Mary’s Mackesy Tennis Center and will play the top seed and tournament host, William & Mary Tribe, at 9 AM Saturday morning. The win improved the Aggies to 9–7 on the season, guaranteeing the program its first winning season in modern history.

The historic win comes on the heels of the Aggies going 0-28 from 2020-22. For five years from 2018-22, the Aggies went 3-63, and Thursday’s CAA Tournament win marks the program’s first postseason win in 18 years. So there are no exaggerations here.

“This was a team effort and a well-deserved victory for a women’s team that endured so many setbacks all season with occasional injuries,” said A&T’s head coach. Dejon Bivens . “It was great to see that when it matters most, they managed to give us the chance to play William & Mary tomorrow. We have earned the right to play the best. We will contribute everything we have to that effort.”

They certainly did on Thursday. So to say Thursday’s win was hard-fought is no exaggeration. In fact, it might be an understatement. Trailing 3-2 with the No. 2 and No. 3 singles players still on the field, sophomore Tapia-Cruz Heaven was a set at number 2 against Diana Starodubtseva.

Tapia-Cruz then realized that the team needed her point. She reacted quickly to dominate the second set 6-0 before winning the crucial third set 6-4 to keep the Aggies season alive and give them a chance to continue in a postseason tournament on the racket of freshmen. Nuria Sanz at number 3 singles.

“Cielo has shown so much class and struggle all season,” said Bivens. “Coming back from a set down to win and give us a chance was breathtaking.”

It took Sanz and her opponent, Mio Kozaki, four hours for their match to determine Thursday’s winner. Although Sanz took the first set 6-3, Kozaki took set No. 2, 7-5. Therefore, the match came down to the third set, where Sanz broke Kozaki’s serve three times to win the third set 6–2, moving the Aggies to the CAA quarterfinals.

“What a crazy day. My singles match was a battle,” said Sanz. “It was a mental fight and I was in it most of the time. The key today was to break my opponent’s serve and try to win my serve every time. After giving the team the decisive point, I was proud of how we worked and fought. I’m so happy with my mentality and my fight.”

The day started with Hampton taking the double by winning two of three doubles competitions. Defeated Kozaki and Starodubtseva Lana Caculovic And Isabella Romanichen 7-5 to start the tournament game. The Pirates claimed the double as their No. 3 team, Angelina Blinova and Lucia defeated Jor Fernandez Nour Gueblaoui And Asima Sazan 6-1.

Sanz and Tapia-Cruz gave the Aggies some momentum as they moved into singles with a No. 2 doubles victory over Laura Peralta and Franzene Tsui 6-1. Gueblaoui then avenged her double loss with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 5 singles Sobenna Egwuekwe to tie the match at 1.

A&T took the lead as Romanichen defeated Fernandez 6-0, 6-2 in No. 4 singles. Hampton tied the match as Blinova defeated Caculovic in three sets, 2–6, 6–1, 6–2. The Pirates took the lead 3-2 as Peralta defeated Sazan at No. 6 singles, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, bringing the dramatic end.

“The energy and the tournament were different today,” said Gueblaoui. “I loved it, and then it was so great to support my friends, share positive energy with them and stay next to them during their matches. I look forward to our next fight.”