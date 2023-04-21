Sports
Women’s tennis takes historic postseason victory
WILLEMSBURG, Va.Exaggeration often goes hand in hand with athleticism when description is needed. But to say that North Carolina A&T’s Colonial Atheltic Association Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament wins the first round 4-3 against the Hampton Pirates on Thursday is the largest in modern program history is not such a case.
The Aggies, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, won at William & Mary’s Mackesy Tennis Center and will play the top seed and tournament host, William & Mary Tribe, at 9 AM Saturday morning. The win improved the Aggies to 9–7 on the season, guaranteeing the program its first winning season in modern history.
The historic win comes on the heels of the Aggies going 0-28 from 2020-22. For five years from 2018-22, the Aggies went 3-63, and Thursday’s CAA Tournament win marks the program’s first postseason win in 18 years. So there are no exaggerations here.
“This was a team effort and a well-deserved victory for a women’s team that endured so many setbacks all season with occasional injuries,” said A&T’s head coach. Dejon Bivens. “It was great to see that when it matters most, they managed to give us the chance to play William & Mary tomorrow. We have earned the right to play the best. We will contribute everything we have to that effort.”
They certainly did on Thursday. So to say Thursday’s win was hard-fought is no exaggeration. In fact, it might be an understatement. Trailing 3-2 with the No. 2 and No. 3 singles players still on the field, sophomore Tapia-Cruz Heaven was a set at number 2 against Diana Starodubtseva.
Tapia-Cruz then realized that the team needed her point. She reacted quickly to dominate the second set 6-0 before winning the crucial third set 6-4 to keep the Aggies season alive and give them a chance to continue in a postseason tournament on the racket of freshmen. Nuria Sanz at number 3 singles.
“Cielo has shown so much class and struggle all season,” said Bivens. “Coming back from a set down to win and give us a chance was breathtaking.”
It took Sanz and her opponent, Mio Kozaki, four hours for their match to determine Thursday’s winner. Although Sanz took the first set 6-3, Kozaki took set No. 2, 7-5. Therefore, the match came down to the third set, where Sanz broke Kozaki’s serve three times to win the third set 6–2, moving the Aggies to the CAA quarterfinals.
“What a crazy day. My singles match was a battle,” said Sanz. “It was a mental fight and I was in it most of the time. The key today was to break my opponent’s serve and try to win my serve every time. After giving the team the decisive point, I was proud of how we worked and fought. I’m so happy with my mentality and my fight.”
The day started with Hampton taking the double by winning two of three doubles competitions. Defeated Kozaki and Starodubtseva Lana Caculovic And Isabella Romanichen 7-5 to start the tournament game. The Pirates claimed the double as their No. 3 team, Angelina Blinova and Lucia defeated Jor Fernandez Nour Gueblaoui And Asima Sazan 6-1.
Sanz and Tapia-Cruz gave the Aggies some momentum as they moved into singles with a No. 2 doubles victory over Laura Peralta and Franzene Tsui 6-1. Gueblaoui then avenged her double loss with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 5 singles Sobenna Egwuekwe to tie the match at 1.
A&T took the lead as Romanichen defeated Fernandez 6-0, 6-2 in No. 4 singles. Hampton tied the match as Blinova defeated Caculovic in three sets, 2–6, 6–1, 6–2. The Pirates took the lead 3-2 as Peralta defeated Sazan at No. 6 singles, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, bringing the dramatic end.
“The energy and the tournament were different today,” said Gueblaoui. “I loved it, and then it was so great to support my friends, share positive energy with them and stay next to them during their matches. I look forward to our next fight.”
|
Sources
2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/4/20/womens-tennis-gets-historic-postseason-win.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shen Yun “Top Class,” “11 Out Of 10,” Says Bollywood Choreographer
- Women’s tennis takes historic postseason victory
- Leonardo is the first major UK defense company to move to the secure cloud
- Black women should have their first breast cancer screening at age 42
- Biden wants to reconnect with Lula and Xi Jinping, according to the NYT
- Civil Service Day 2023: Prime Minister Modi to address Vigyan Bhawan officials today
- Bring the brooms | Daily Sport Bulletin
- Synthetic biology meets fashion in technical silk – The Source
- Google details how Play’s alternative billing works in the UK
- Marburg cases rise to 16 in Equatorial Guinea
- The affordable handbag that Hollywood stars and models always carry is now $68 on Amazon | Parade
- Auburn football transfer linebacker promises to be Tiger recruiter