No. 10 Blue Devils Open Georgia Tech Series Friday





DURHAM No. 10 Duke softball welcomes Georgia Tech to Duke Softball Stadium for a three-game conference series starting Friday. Due to the bad weather, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, with the first game scheduled for 4 PM and the second game scheduled for 7 PM. The enemies close out the series on Sunday with an afternoon game. Duke (37-8, 13-5 ACC) is on a nine-game winning streak in the series following its most recent victory over UNC Greensboro on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils posted five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to push past the Spartans for an 8-1 win. freshman D’Auna Jennings extended her career-best hitting streak to seven games after going 4-for-4 with three RBIs during the game. Junior pitcher Jala Wright earned her 10th victory in the circle after pitching 6.0 innings and allowing only one run on two hits. Georgia Tech (24-21, 6-12 ACC) split a pair of weekday games after defeating Georgia State 6-1 on Tuesday, before losing 6-4 to Alabama State on Wednesday. Sophomore Grace Connelly scored her second grand slam of the season for the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. Senior right-hander Chandler Dennis pitched her fifth complete game of the year against the Panthers after working all 7.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits. On Wednesday, sophomore Emma Minghini led the offense by going a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one home run. HOW TO TRACK All three games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with Patrick Johnson on the call. Friday at 4pm (Game One)

Friday at 4pm (Game One)

Friday at 7pm (Game Two)

Sunday at 12 noon

WITHIN THE SERIES Duke leads the all-time series over Georgia Tech, 8-2, after a three-game regular season win at Mewborn Field last year. The two teams also met in the quarterfinals of the 2022 ACC Tournament, with the Blue Devils claiming a 9-6 victory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Overall, Duke has beaten Georgia Tech 67-34 in its 10 all-time encounters. LAST TIME OFF An explosive sixth inning helped the Blue Devils win 8-1 on Wednesday-evening over UNC Greensboro (26-18, 5-3 SoCon) at Duke Softball Stadium. Junior Francesca Frelick opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning after sending a hard hit ball right to score a classmate Kelly Torres and freshmen Kairi Rodriguez , each reaching on a single from the right. Frelick advanced to third on a throwing error by the Spartans, before coming home on an RBI single by Jennings to give the Blue Devils a 2–0 lead. UNCG answered in the third after the bases were loaded on two walks and a single through the middle. Wright walked the next batter to score the Spartans' lone run of the night. The Blue Devils offense erupted again in the bottom of the sixth after scoring five runs on five hits to secure the 8-1 victory. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils travel to Farmville, Virginia, for a weekday game against Longwood on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before taking on ACC foe Pittsburgh in a three-game conference road series to close out the regular season.

