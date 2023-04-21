STETHS, Wolmer’s are at the center of Spalding Cup cricket





Wolmer’s Boys captain Justin Beckford hits the ground during his innings of 166 against St Jago High in the Grace Shield cricket final at Melbourne Oval on April 13, 2023. (Photo: Naphtali Junior) A mammoth battle is expected between St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Wolmer’s Boys’ as the teams clash in the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association All-Island Spalding Cup cricket play-off match at STETHS Sports Complex in Santa Cruz. The three-day meeting begins on Wednesday. Both teams are doing well after winning respective victories in the rural and urban finals recently. STETHS, coached by Clive Ledgister, were pushed hard two weeks ago in their six wicket victory over May Day High in the Grace Headley Cup country final in Santa Cruz. The Wolmer’s coached by Jerraine Williams were much more comfortable posting an innings win and 192 runs over St Jago High in the Grace Shield final at Melbourne Oval last week to claim the city title. The two teams have their fair share of outstanding players, with Wolmer’s captain Justin Beckford, who hit a century in the Grace Shield final, and his teammate Jordan Johnson, who added a half-century in that match, regarded as one of the best batsmen in the game. schoolboy cricket. Wolmer’s also features Alex and Corey Hinds, both sons of former West Indies batsman Wavell and wicketkeeper Jose Northover, among others. STETHS also has star potential in impressive fast bowler Govasta Edmond, batsmen Sean Roye and Tariek Bryan, and captain and all-rounder Malique Williams. Coach Williams told the Jamaican observer that a fierce battle is at stake. “I think it’s going to be a good cricket match against this STETHS team. We know they have some good cricketers as do we. It won’t be an easy game but Wolmer’s will be looking for some good hard cricket cricket that people would want at schoolboy level,” he said. Usually, STETHS, the widely regarded hub of school cricket, would start each match as favourite. However, many believe that Wolmer’s has the advantage of taking part in this competition given the depth and form of their team this season. The Heroes’ Circle based school should also have felt more confident since they beat STETHS, albeit in a different format, in the Schoolboy Twenty20 (T20) final last season. “That T20 win would have given the boys a boost. And we talked about it [it] because that was a case [in which] we were basically underdogs and we turned things around. This is a different game, a different day and a different format, so we want to play some quality cricket and hopefully we can get a good result,” Wolmer’s coach explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/sports/steths-wolmers-take-centre-stage-in-spalding-cup-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos