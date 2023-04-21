Keith Mitchell teaches Sungjae Im about soccer at Zurich Classic





If a friend wants to make you a fan of a new team in a new sport, the Georgia Bulldogs football team is a good place to start. Keith Mitchell, who played college golf at UGA, has been paired with Sungjae Im this week, taking the opportunity to transform the new Georgia resident into a football fan. Full-field scores from New Orleans’ Zurich Classic After opening in 10 under at the Zurich Classic, Mitchell and Im spoke to the media and discussed what they are learning from each other this week as partners in the PGA Tours team event. Mitchell learned that jujang means team captain in Im’s native South Korea, which Mitchell told him to learn because Im is his team captain. The former Bulldog then revealed that he teaches me about football, and of course football for Mitchell is all about Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. I taught him soccer in Georgia, Mitchell said. Not a fan of Georgia now? Georgia fan, Bulldogs, I replied with a smile. However, when Mitchell asked Im if he’d come to a game in Georgia this fall, the Korean star said with a laugh, Busy. He golfs every week, Mitchell joked. I don’t think he has time. As for the plan for the rest of the week after a great start in New Orleans, Mitchell has come up with that. I think we’re going to sit back and watch him hit laser beams, Mitchell said. I’m going to smile, and whatever happens, happens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfchannel.com/news/keith-mitchell-teaches-sungjae-im-about-football-zurich-classic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos