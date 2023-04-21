



Will try to repeat the performance of the previous edition: Jennifer after being selected in the Indian TT team

By Paritosh Pramanik NAGPUR’S table tennis sensation Jennifer Varghese has been selected in the Indian team that will compete in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship. The championship will be organized by Table Tennis Arunachal under the auspices and authority of the Asian Table Tennis Union and Table Tennis Federation of India from May 14 to 17 at Dorjee Khandu Badminton Hall, Rajbhawan, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. At the last edition of the championship, Jennifer had won three gold medals for the country. The 14-year-old hopes to repeat her achievement this year as well. “I am very happy with the selection and looking forward to the championship,” Jennifer told ‘The Hitavada’ by telephone from Delhi on Thursday. Last year, Jennifer had won three gold medals in team, doubles and individual events in the South Asian Championship held in Maldives. “I hope to repeat my performance this time too,” said Jennifer, who trains under R Rajesh in Chennai. This year competitions will be held in U-19 Boys and Girls Teams, U-15 Boys and Girls Teams, U-19 Boys and Girls Singles, U-15 Boys and Girls Singles, U-19 Boys and Girls Doubles, U-15 boys’ and girls’ doubles and U-19 and U-15 mixed doubles. In all likelihood, Jennifer will compete in under 15 events as she is second in India. At U-19 she is in third place. Recently Jennifer won the U-15 National Championship in Alleppey, Kerala. Earlier this year, Jennifer had won the women’s under-19 singles title in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Surat, Gujarat. In an all-Maharashtra ‘B’ final, Jennifer rallied from a match to defeat Sayali Wani 4-1. Nagpur’s teenage prodigy, who trains in Chennai, has excelled in the international arena in recent years, including a number of WTT Youth Contender medals.

