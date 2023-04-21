Second-seeded Eagles begin Friday’s ASUN Tournament vs. Austin Peay





FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU beach volleyball team (16-16) will face seventh-ranked Austin Peay (16-10) Friday at noon on the University of North Florida campus in Jacksonville. The Eagles made it to the ASUN title game last season, but lost 3-0 to Stetson in the championship game. FGCU went 3-1 at the Palmetto Invitational last weekend, beating College of Charleston, Jacksonville and Coastal Carolina. The Governors are coming off a 4-0 weekend by beating Jacksonville State twice and Chattanooga. The pair of juniors Kacie Johnson (Frisco, Texas/Lebanon Trail) and seniors Madison Parmelly (Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall Health) lead the Eagles with 16 wins. Johnson and Parmelly earned spots on both the ASUN First Team All-Conference list and the ASUN All-Academic team. Senior Shelby Beisner (Port Charlotte, Florida/Charlotte), junior Trinity Rosales (Wilmington, NC/Eugene Ashley), to graduate Lexi Hamilton (Naples, Fla./Barron Collier HS/UNCW), and sophomores Kaitlyn Luebbers (Union, Ky./Randall K. Cooper) all earned a spot on the ASUN Second Team All-Conference. freshman Kristina Gluc (Kissimmee, Florida/Osceola Virtual) And Dylan Brewer (Lantana, Texas/John H. Guyer HS) earned their way onto the ASUN All-Freshman Team. FGCU has only met Austin Peay twice and leads the series 2-0. The winner of the FGCU-APSU game will play the winner between No. 3 North Florida (9/21) and No. 6 East Kentucky (15/13) on Saturday at 10:30am. For full coverage of the beach volleyball program, follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_BeachVB, on Facebook at /fgcubeachvb and online at FGCUathletics.com. You can also sign up to receive FGCU beach volleyball news or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email. COACH SWEAT



Chris Sweat ‘sThe 2022 team finished with 29 wins in the program, and Sweat earned his 50th career win in just his third season as coach. Sweat became the first coach in the history of the FGCU program to earn the ASUNCoach of the Year award after guiding his team into the ASUNChampionship for the 11th consecutive time. The Eagles had wins over two top-25 teams in 2022, beating No. 17 Stetson and No. 18 South Carolina, while also beating seven different conference teams. Sweat’s FGCU program rose again to a No. 20 ranking on the AVCATop 20 in March 2022 and maintained that position through the ASUN Tournament. He is in his fourth season as head coach of the FGCU beach volleyball program, after serving as an assistant coach for the previous five seasons. A member of VolleyballMag.com’s Under 40 Coaching Hotshots list in January 2020, he led the Eagles to a 4-0 start in 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown and has compiled a record of 66-40 (.622) . #FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org),FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. ABOUTFGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 97 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue placed sixth as a division best in the DI-AAALearfieldDirectors’ Cup and in the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and Florida State’s top seven teams earned NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sport. University student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl. —FGCUATHLETICS.COM—

