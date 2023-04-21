Ohio State, Michigan ranked the most popular college football teams by study





Which school tops the list of the most popular college football programs in the United States? It’s a loaded question and certainly a subjective one when asked of college football fans. According to a recent article on ALREADY. com, Ohio State is number 1 on the list of the most popular college football teams in the country. The list was created from survey data from marketing research firm SBRnet and analyzed by AL.com and the Center for Sports Analytics at Samford University. It is based on college football teams with the most fans among people who watched the sport as of January 2023. According to the list, more than 6 million college football fans claim Ohio State as their favorite team. This data comes from survey fans who watched or attended college football games in the past season. Ohio State’s rival, Michigan, appears at number 2 on the list with 4.4 million fans, followed by Penn State at number 3 (4 million fans). Rounding out the top five most popular schools are Duke University (3.7 million) and Florida State (3.4 million). Here’s a look at the top 10 most popular college football programs in the US, according to the study. 1. Ohio State: 6,151,180 fans

2.Michigan: 4,446,267 fans

3. Penn State: 4,024,237 fans

4. Duke: 3,701,561 supporters

5. Florida State: 3,438,970 trailers

6. Alabama: 3,436,886 supporters

7. Georgia: 3,103,171 supporters

8. UCLA: 2,984,517 supporters

9. Our Lady: 2,649,228 fans

10. Wisconsin: 2,640,546 supporters Ohio State and Michigan have had a lot of success on the roster lately, both appearing in the College Football Playoff this past season. The Buckeyes have won five Big Ten titles and made six CFP appearances since 2014, while the Wolverines have won the past two conference titles, each capped with a spot in the CFP. One of the more notable takeaways from the list is that Alabama falls outside the top five. Just last year, Alabama was #2 on the list, with only Ohio State as the most popular team among college football fans. This year, the Crimson Tide dropped to No. 6 and lost about 700,000 fans, according to the report. However, Alabama remains the most popular college team in the South and has moved up two places in the region since last year, surpassing two-time defending champion Georgia and upcoming SEC foe Texas. In terms of conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with four teams on the top-10 list, followed by two from both the SEC and ACC. UCLA is the only Pac-12 team listed, while Notre Dame competes as an Independent at the FBS level. Top stories from FOX Sports: TO FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Ohio State Buckeyes Alabama crimson tide college football COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information on games, news and more

