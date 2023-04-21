Tennis Teams Win Region, Go State – The Donalsonville News





The 2023 tennis regular season ended with the Seminole County Middle High School girls’ and boys’ teams winning the Region 1A Tournament. The boys defeated Early County for the championship and the girls defeated Miller County. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams advanced to the Georgia High School Association State Tennis Tournament, each earning a bye in the first round of the state championships. The Indians and Lady Indians will host the next round of the State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday next week. The girls will present Hawkinsville on Monday at 1pm and the boys will host Wilcox on Tuesday at 1pm The Lady Indians finished the regular season with a record of 13 wins and four losses. The Indians finished the regular season with 15 wins and two losses. Each team played in two tournaments this year. The boys started the season by winning the Bainbridge Bearcat Brawl and the girls took second. In the middle of the season, both teams were invited to participate in a tournament in Warner Robins for the first time. The Indians and Lady Indians competed against eight single A through 5A schools from across the state. Each team came up short in this tournament but played great tennis that helped prepare them for the playoffs. The Seminole County girls’ team consists of #1 singles Maggie Palmer, #2 singles Ashlyn Thompson, #3 singles Arabella Touchton, #1 doubles Kendall Denham and Sara Jo Fain, #2 doubles Klaire Mims and Carrigan Bridges, and alternates Evelin Chapman, Alajah Moore, Sara Grace Alexander and Jada Coachman. The boys team consists of #1 singles Landon Kirkland, #2 singles Jeb Burke, #3 singles Andrew Gravlee, #1 doubles Bryson Grantham and Rand Mims, #2 doubles William Fain and Will Walker, and alternates Ethan Gravlee, Rhett Holt, Dillon James , Buck Edmunds, Royce Robinson. The teams are coached by Tina Fain and Jim Palmer.

