UST paddlers claim mastery in the first Cloverleaf TT Academy tilt





MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas recently won the collegiate event in the inaugural Cloverleaf Table Tennis Academy championships at Ayala Mall Cloverleaf’s Wellness Place in A. Bonifacio, Quezon City. Organized by former national player and coach Julius Esposo in conjunction with FESSAP, more than 200 players and enthusiasts participated in the tournament to test the newly built venue with brand new table tennis tables and equipment provided by Greenpaddle by Joola Philippines. The Espana-based netters won the five events at stake in the collegiate division, including the juniors for boys and girls, in the tournament sponsored by Toto Pol Fishbroker, Chawi Sports, Paperholic and Table Tennis Association for National Development ( TATAND) Honorary Chairman Charlie Lim. UST-A, consisting of Keya Katrice Manada, J-An Sanchez, Trexiemay Alarcon and Althea Jade Gudes, defeated their Team B counterparts Corrine Cartera, Julie Anne De Leon, Kaira Agreda, Padmae Vivas and Shairah Gabisay in their all-UST- confrontation. Mariane Fernandez Clariño, Jewel Canillo and Julia Mosuelo finished in third place. In the boys junior class, UST-A’s Jebb Jerwin Datahan, Jhiven Jay Clamucha, Lawrence Melendez and Anton Andre Bayona won against Team BP’s Sean Arvin Garcia University of the East-1 and RMalls Novaliches Academy took second place. UST-A’s Jebb Jerwin Datahan, Althea Jade Gudes, Jhiven Jay Clamucha, Kaye Denise Encarnacion and Lawrence Melendez also defeated UST-B by Ciara Right, Trexiemay Alarcon, Joaquin Bragancia, Kathlyn Gabisay and Anton Andre Bayona. The Tiger paddlers were also thrilled in the Girls Cadet Team event as Kaira Agreda, Trexiemay Alarcon, Padmae Vivas, Keya Manada and J-An Sanchez dominated rival Pingpod/ADU (Maria Corcuera, Kristine Joyce and Mariel Robles). Club by Shakira Bambie D. Cortez, Jean Ysabel D. Calapatia and Cleotilde Iyana. UST also dominated the Boys Cadet Team Championship as Joaquin Braganza, Anton Andre Bayona, Dwayniel Revelar and Jebb Jerwin Datahan defeated RMALLS Novaliches Table Tennis Academy (John Peter Baluyot, Keeno Ibañez and Nikki Marabe). In the Executive Class A individual event, Alvin Javate won the championship against Marcos De Jesus. Gregorio Pascua and Rogelio Ponte finished second. Teofilo Lacea – Peter Tan Lim (Official Music Video) Teofilo Lacea – Peter Tan Lim (Official Music Video) René Mandanas.

