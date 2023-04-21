Aztecs Ready for Home Series vs. Nevada

SAN DIEGO San Diego State continues its homestand this weekend when it fights Nevada in a three-game Mountain West series, April 21-23, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The first two games between the Aztecs and the Wolf Pack are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 6pm PT, while Sunday’s final kicks off at 1pm. Nevada (home) and Fresno State (away) are the two teams San Diego State will play against in just one series in the 2023 regular season.

Live stats will be available all weekend, while Friday’s clash will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network. Links to both platforms can be accessed at GoAztecs.com.

SDSU is expected to use left-handers starting rotation TJFontaine (3-2, 3.42 ERA), ChrisCanada (1-4, ERA 5.40) and right-handed Omar Serran (0-3, 4.88 ERA) consecutively, as Nevada is expected to counter with the right-hander trio of Kade Morris (3-4, 5.37 ERA), Jason Doktorczyk (2-2, 5.77 ERA) and Peyton Stumbo (2-3, 4.71 ERA).

Going into the weekend, the Aztecs (14-19, 8-5 MW) are second in the Mountain West standings, two games behind league leaders San José State (18-15, 11-4 MW), while Fresno State holds the third position (18-17, 9-8 MW), followed by Air Force (16-23, 9-9 MW).

The Spartans and Bulldogs will face each other four times this week in Fresno, including the completion of a previously postponed game in San Jose, while the Falcons play host to New Mexico.

SDSU comes home on Tuesday from an 1-0 shutout against San Diego. Eight pitchers combined on a nine-strikeout two-hitter against the Toreros as the Scarlet and Black whitewashed their crosstown opponent for the first time since a 3-0 blanking at USD’s Fowler Park on May 5, 2015.

Cole Carrigg hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to declare the lone score of the game, allowing the Aztecs to snap a three-game losing streak against the Toreros.

SDSU’s shutout was also the second of the season after an 11-0 romp against Air Force in the opening game of a weekend series at home on March 24. In addition, the Aztecs’ two hits allowed were the fewest since the Scarlet and Black also scored. won a pair in an 8-3 Senior Day triumph vs. San Jose State on May 9, 2021.

After Tuesday’s win, SDSU led the Mountain West in team ERA (4.71), opposing batting average (.257), strikeouts (308), and fewest hits allowed (280). SDSU also tops the conference with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, ranking 53rd in the nation.

Individually, Fondtain ranks second in the MW with 55 strikeouts and 52 2/3 innings pitched, while ranking fourth in opposing batting average (.234) and sixth in ERA (3.42). In his final appearance at Fresno State on April 14, the SDSU junior gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters in a season-long 7 2/3 innings, but he played no part in the decision.

In a home start against Nevada last season, Fondtain threw his second complete game, offsetting five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts, while Scarlet and Black prevailed 9-2. For his efforts, he received his second consecutive MW Pitcher of the Week award and third of the year. The Clovis, California native also became the first SDSU pitcher to post back-to-back complete games since Dominic Purpura recorded consecutive wins late in the 2016 campaign.

Over his last five starts, Fondtain has cut his ERA in half from 6.86 to 3.42, striking out 35 against eight walks in a total of 33 innings. Earlier this season, the Clovis, California native tied his career high with nine strikeouts against San Jose State on March 10.

Entering the series, Canada is tied for fifth in the league with 46 strikeouts and tied for sixth in fewest hits allowed (42). In back-to-back starts against Air Force (March 25) and New Mexico (April 1), the Aztec sophomore had a career best of nine strikeouts. Canada started once against the Wolf Pack last year and gave up four runs on three hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Serrano, meanwhile, set his career high with nine strikeouts and 5 1/3 innings in the series finale last weekend at Fresno State, but played no part in the decision.

Elsewhere, Kelly Sauer shares first place in the MW with a career-high seven saves, which is tied for 15th in the nation, while his 15 games finished also top the league. In addition, the right-hander SDSU is tied for fourth in the conference in appearances (16), two behind teammate Eldridge Armstrong III (18), who is tied for second. Against UCSD on April 11, Armstrong struckout three batters in the ninth to pick up his first career save.

As of April 20, SDSU leads the Mountain West with 1.52 stolen bases per game and 50 overall, ranking 71st and 84th in the nation, respectively. In addition, the Aztecs rank sixth in the conference in batting average (.260), on-base percentage (.349), and slugging percentage (.394).

individual, Shaun Montoya tops the MW with 14 stolen bases, while its league leader with 0.44 stolen bases per game ranks 99th in the nation. Additionally, the SDSU outfielder ranks sixth in the conference with a .426 on-base percentage and 13th with a .325 batting average, sandwiched in the rankings among teammates Cole Carrigg (9th, .345) and Caden Miller (18th, .318).

Along with Montoya, Carrigg (T-2nd, 9) is one of three Aztecs in the league’s top 10 in stolen bases. Irvin Weems (T-5e, 8), while Fondtain (6) and Poncho Ruiz (31) are tied for sixth and ninth in home runs and RBIs, respectively.

Carrigg has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .371 (13-35) with five stolen bases and 10 runs scored. The Aztec outfielder also racked up a .405 on-base percentage and a .600 hitting percentage in that stretch.

Ruiz leads the Scarlet and Black with multiple hits in 15 games and tops the team with two or more RBIs in nine games.

Defensively, the Aztecs lead the Mountain West in fewest stolen bases against (21) and are tied with seven runners gone.

Nevada (15-19, 6-11 MW) is in the conference basement and comes in series with SDSU. However, the Wolf Pack won the last two games of a home game against Air Force last weekend, posting scores of 16-8 and 6-3 after falling in the opener with a 7-2 count.

For the season, Nevada is 9-8 at home, 6-10 on the road and 0-1 on a neutral diamond.

Wolf Pack pitchers rank second in the MW in strikeouts (306), while they rank fourth in opponent batting average (.274) and fifth in ERA (5.62).

Friday’s starter, Kade Morris, is third in the conference with 55 strikeouts, while Saturday’s pitcher, Jason Doktorczyk, is tied for seventh with 42 in that category. In addition, Peyton Stumbo, Sunday’s expected starter, is between the MW leaders in opponent batting average (6th, .250) and ERA (8th, 4.71).

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Kolby Kmetko is third in the MW with six saves.

Offensively, Nevada ranks third with 35 home runs while occupying fifth position in batting average (.269), on-base percentage (.358), slugging percentage (.431), and runs scored (198).

Catcher Matt Clayton leads the league in several categories, including total bases (T-3rd, 76), doubles (T-3rd, 13), hits (T-6th, 45), home runs (T-6th, 6), and batting average (11th, .338), as utility player Nolan Wilson hits .320 with three home runs and 22 RBIs. Wilson is tied for sixth in the MW with 12 doubles.

Wolf Pack outfielder/pitcher Kyle Becker was a SDSU freshman prep teammate DJ Cardinal at Del Norte High School.

After posting a 2-4 record against Nevada during the 2022 campaign, San Diego State is trailing the all-time series 25-39. The two programs first met in 1986. The Aztecs are 12-16 vs. the Wolf Pack in San Diego, 9-20 in Reno and 4-3 at a neutral venue.

During the day Marc Martinez In SDSU’s nine-year tenure as head coach at The Mesa, SDSU has compiled a 13-25 record against Nevada, including a 6-12 at home and a 7-13 ledger on the road.

In Martinez’s first season at the helm of the Aztecs in 2015, the Scarlet and Black defeated the No. 23 Wolf Pack, 9-7, on their home court at the Mountain West Championship, earning the second of five consecutive wins on the road to the tournament crown.

In six games against Nevada last season, Poncho Ruiz batted .458 (11-24) with one home run, four doubles, four RBIs and seven runs scored.

After this weekend’s series, San Diego State continues its homestand with a weekday game against UC Irvine on Tuesday, April 25 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The first throw is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.