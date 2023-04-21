Irish cricket team visits Tsunami Care Village in Sri Lanka





Members of the Ireland Mens cricket team spent an afternoon at The Manacare Foundations Hopes and Dreams Village this week meeting, talking and playing cricket with children and families under the care of the charity. The Hopes and Dreams Village was established in 2004 right after the Tsunami. The funds raised enabled them to purchase the land and initial building materials to set up the village through the Manacare Foundation in Tellawatte, Hikkaduwa, Southern Sri Lanka. The visit was set up by Noelle Rohan, a village volunteer, originally from the village of Castlegregory, Co. Kerry. Noelle has taken a sabbatical from her job in Dublin to volunteer in the village. The Village has a Montessori school (including English, drama and dance classes); Medical Center (including quarterly dental supply facilities); a refuge for women facing difficult situations at home; a special facility for visually impaired adults and children; and a therapy pool and gym, which aid in the rehabilitation of children with physical disabilities, including cerebral palsy and damaged limbs. Visiting the village were Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, James McCollum, Fionn Hand, Ben White and team manager Chris Siddell. “During a break from preparations for their two test matches against Sri Lanka, we were delighted that the players came to Hopes and Dreams Village to meet children, mothers and people of all ages from the local area, volunteers and ex-pats. said Joy Butler Markham, founder of the center. “They shared stories and experiences and took part in an interactive session. The visit caused great excitement in the area, people were delighted to see them.” “There was a wonderful welcome for their arrival, the Montessori children had bouquets for each team member, all the children sang the national anthem (they got the very long version!), and people of all ages in the village were there to meet them.” “The kids were running around showing off their cricketing skills, so happy with the attention from these professional players. It brought joy and a sense of involvement that the players took the time to meet these children. This visit made the children feel special and they played cricket on their ground. They don’t have the money to go to games, so it was special that the players came to watch them. The children were beaming and it was a visit they will remember for a long time.” “It was an eye-opening visit, but we were delighted with the warm welcome from the children, families and volunteers of the village,” added Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie. “Visits like this are always something we try to support as a team, as the challenges and achievements of people who volunteer for charities like this deserve recognition.” “Although we only got to spend an afternoon there, we really enjoyed hanging out with the kids especially and playing some very competitive cricket. Village with great respect for the dedication and commitment they show. Our best wishes to the Manacare Foundation team and our thanks for the opportunity to visit their work and learn more.”

