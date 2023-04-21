Notre Dame Football Holds Design for Blue-Gold Game





SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – This year’s NFL Draft is still a week away, but the Notre Dame football team held its Blue-Gold Game Draft Thursday morning ahead of Saturday afternoon’s spring game. Unfortunately, 16 News Now was not allowed in the war room this year, as the draft was not accessible to the media. But we do know that it was a similar format to last year. Again see running backs coach Deland McCullough leading one team while defensive line coach Al Washington leading the other. Draft rounds were split by position just like last year, but quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner were pre-assigned to ensure they would face each other on Saturday. This will be a great opportunity for Irish fans to make their own assessment of the ongoing quarterback struggle. Both signal callers have been very complimentary to each other so far. It was amazing. That room was incredible, Hartman said. It was really nice to have that connection, those guys have your back. I enjoyed it very much. Tyler is masterful at it, so it was fun learning from him, watching him, Hartman added. He’s a lot smoother than me. Admittedly, he is also a better athlete than me. So he put me on a lot of those things. But it was cool to see. I watch his footwork every time. Buchner responded by saying that Hartman is selling himself short. He doesn’t need my help, Buchner said. Sams has done a fantastic job preparing from the moment he got here. He works his very best, he is always in the building and studying all the time. So he doesn’t give himself enough credit. He works his ass off, and I learn as much from him as he said. Meanwhile, their coaches seem to enjoy complimenting each other. We as a staff think that’s probably for the best, that they really bond, what you have to do in that room to fix things, said Gerad Parker, offensive coordinator. So the development has happened way off the field, which really helps it. . . That’s what Notre Dame is all about. We want to put special people in this program from the head coach. The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. Meanwhile, the rosters for each team are listed below (courtesy sportsillustrated.com): QB Tyler Buchner QB Kenny Minchey R. B. Audric Esteem W.R. Chris Tyree W.R. Tobias Merriweather W. R. Deion Colzie W.R. Rico Flores Jr. W. R. Braylon James TE Holden Staes TE Andrew Yanoshak O. T. Blake Fisher O. T. Tosh Baker G Andrew Kristofic G Sam Pendleton G. Brennan Wicks C Ashton Craig Pat Coogan THE NaNa Priest-Mensah THE Kobi Onyuke VYP Junior Tuihalamaka D. T. Rylie Mills DT Gabriel Rubio NG Jason Onye LB Marist Liufau L. B. Nolan Ziegler L. B. Drayk Bowen L. B. Preston Zinter L. B. Jerry Rullo S DJ Brown S Marty Auer CB Benjamin Morrison CB Clarence Lewis CB Ryan Barnes CB Isaiah Dunn K/P Bryce McFerson LS Rino Montaforte QB Sam Hartman QB Steve Angeli QB Dylan Devezin R. B. GiBran Payne R. B. Sam Assaf W. R. Jayden Thomas WR Jaden Groothuis W. R. Matt Salerno W. R. Leo Scheidler W.R. Alex Whitman W. R. Chase Dixon TE Davis Sherwood O. T. Joe Alt OT Aamil Wagner OG Billy Schrauth AND Rocco Spindler AND Quinn Murphy C Zeke Correll BY Javontae Jean-Baptiste DEAlexander Ehrensberger DEAiden Gobaira FROM Jordan Botelho VYP Josh Burnham D. T. Donovan Hinish D. T. Tyson Ford FROM Howard Cross III NG Aidan Keanaaina LB J. D. Bertrand LB Jaylen Sneed L.B. Jaiden Ausberry LB Tre reader Xavier Watts S. Ramon Henderson CB Jaden Mickey CB Chance Tucker ATH Lorenzo Styles KZac Yoakum K Chris Salerno L. S. Michael Vinson R. B. Logan Diggs R. B. Jadarian Price R. B. Chase Ketterer RB Chris Velotta W. R. Jack Polian TE Mitchell Evans TE Eli Raridon Kevin Bauman TE Justin Fisher TE Charlie Selna TE Barrett Liebentritt OL Ty Chan D. T. Devan Houston LB Jack Kiser LB Prince Collie CB Cam Hart CB Christian Gray S. Thomas Harper S. Ben Minich S. Adon Shuler S Eddie Scheidler Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

