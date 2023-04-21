Wellington’s Scarlett Stephens advances to states in tennis





Scarlett Stephens Sophomore Scarlett Stephens began the current high school tennis season as a member of her school’s varsity tennis team. Now she represents the entire team as the only member of the squad still playing for the Wolverines in the state tennis tournament. On Tuesday, April 11, Stephens earned a trip to this year’s Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A state tennis tournament as she won the local district title by beating Jupiter High Schools Gabriella Michels (6-3, 6-3). That district final was played at Palm Beach Central High School. According to Stephens, one of the keys to her success in the match against Michels was being able to adapt effectively to the weather. I felt I had adapted well to the conditions because it was quite windy, said Stephens, who just turned 16. I didn’t make any double faults the whole game. This will be Stephen’s second consecutive trip to the FHSAA’s Class 4A state tennis tournament. Stephens, who was an all-area first team selection last year, will be joined by 15 other district champions at the Class 4A state tournament. This year’s Class 4A tennis finals will be held at Sanlando Park near Orlando on April 26-27. To become the Class 4A Girls’ Singles Champion, Stephens needs to win four games in two days. To succeed, Stephens will focus on enjoying the experience and executing fundamentals. I have to appreciate every moment of every game, said Stephens, who plays with a Wilson Ultra racket. On the field I need to relax and make sure I don’t rush my shots. I also have to work on keeping my feet moving during each point. Stephens also indicated that she plans to bring a small chair so she can sit down and rest when she changes ends after every other game. This is the fifth time someone in Stephen’s family has won a Palm Beach County district title while playing for Wellington High School. In addition to Stephen’s success in the district tournament this year, she won both the district singles and doubles last year. In 2000, Stephen’s father, Luke, won the district and team district titles. In 1997 Luke was part of a district team title at WHS. And in 1991, Paul Stephens, Scarlett’s uncle, won a district singles title while playing for the Wolverines.

