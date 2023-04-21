Sports
Milwaukee Admirals introduce hockey to beginner skaters
MILWAUKEE – Hockey can be a difficult sport to just jump into, especially for an 8-year-old like Evan Bates, who has never laced up a pair of skates.
“It was fun,” Bates said. “I got wet. I fell a lot too. A fun day. I thought today was going to be a really fun day for me or all the people who had this experience.”
Bates, along with other children of the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, got a chance to give hockey a try at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
The Admirals and owner Harris Turer invited the organization to introduce the sport to some new fans.
“We want to reach out to the community that, quite frankly, might never even think about playing the game,” Turer said. “I think it’s super important for more kids to be exposed to hockey and skating, and that was one of the reasons we did it.”
The kids were treated like the admirals themselves, arriving in the locker room to find their own name tags and jerseys.
“It makes them feel like part of the team,” Turer said. “Our players have that above their locker. When they come in, they have their place, their name, their number, and we did that for all the kids.”
After sharing their locker room, the actual players were on hand to help.
“Some of them were pretty good there,” said Spencer Stastney. “Maybe they’ll take my job.”
A local lad himself, Stastney couldn’t have been more eager to inspire the eager group of budding skaters.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
“I think this is my first year pro and I realize that this platform can do a lot of good for a lot of people and especially for a wide range of people,” said Stastney. “It’s been meaningful, and it’s just been a lot of fun.”
The meaning escaped no one.
Boys and girls clubs Camp and Club Operations Vice President Deonte Lewis knows this firsthand.
“It was a strange country,” said Lewis. “We didn’t hear about hockey and stuff like that in the neighborhood I grew up in, so just seeing the young people enjoying themselves and being present in this moment and being free, being kids, that means a lot.”
It was very clear to all the adults on the ice that this event had a positive impact on the children.
“We saw a young person who just stood still,” said Lewis. “He didn’t want to get there at all, and the moment he got the smile on his face, maybe he didn’t fall, but it was the smile, his face that lit up. A lot of the adults who were there to see that. “
“I watched kids go out on the ice looking like they were terrified, and in no time they were confident and with big smiles on the ice,” said Turer. “And I mean, if you didn’t see that, you were missing something.”
It was undoubtedly fun, but now the question is whether these children are playing hockey again.
“Maybe,” Bates said. “If I do that, I’m going to do all the things I did today.”
