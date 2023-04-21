Liberia table tennis players to represent Liberia in West African qualifiers – FrontPageAfrica





Monrovia – A five-member delegation from the Liberia National Table Tennis Association (LNTTA) is expected to depart from Liberia for Accra, Ghana, to represent Liberia in the West African qualifier for the 2023 ITTF World Cup of Durban, South Africa. The five-member delegation will be led by Association President G. Gbassay Golee, an official of the Association, and three athletes, including Lasana Weh, Armah Kamara and Boton Paye. By A. Macaulay Sombai Speaking to FrontPage Africa, LNTT President Golee announced that the Liberian delegation would leave the country on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Mr. Golee explained that if the three Liberian athletes perform well in qualifying, they would represent Liberia at the ITTF September 2023 World Cup qualifier in South Africa. Mr. Golee said: The tournament is a regular and regular qualifier to prepare our three athletes to qualify for the qualifier in Accra, Ghana in the West African zone, and from there they will represent Liberia in the ITTF qualifier for the September 2023 World Cup in South Africa. Africa. They finish the qualifiers on a high note and we hope they perform as expected against their opponents in the West African qualifier. The LNTTA boss described the response they are getting from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for financial aid as very positive, but has yet to receive a penny from the Ministry of Sports. He said they hope to receive that money in time because without that help their journey to Ghana may not be possible. If Liberia does not participate in the qualification, the country will be punished, according to the LNTTA chairman. Mr. Golee continued that one of the main goals of his association is to bring the game to young people who are passionate about table tennis in communities within Monrovia, and they started in the Slipway community on Thursday, April 20, 2023. He added that the Table Tennis Association would also sit in the Lakpazeh ​​community with one table tennis board as April 23, 2023 is World Table Tennis Day and Liberians have a passion for the game themed “Taking Tennis to the People”. We started spreading the importance of the table tennis program in the Slipway community with a tennis board to help the youth because the only way we can really have a viable national team is through tennis from the grassroots level with the youth to bring. and let them move from one stage to another so that we can have a viable national team that can score more wins against its opponents, both locally and internationally. He always called on parents of young people who are passionate about tennis to encourage them to focus on the game.

