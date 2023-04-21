Nittany Lions do well on the first day of the Virginia Challenge





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The Penn State track and field team’s multi-event athletes and hammer throwers began the game Thursday in Charlottesville. Chloe Royce And Maddie Pitts finished the first four elements of the heptathlon in ninth and tenth place overall. Both athletes set personal bests in the high jump, and Pitts also set one in the 100-meter hurdles. Jean Starr continued her excellent start to the season with her third consecutive PR in the women’s hammer throw competition. EVENT SUMMARY The Penn State multi-athletes started the afternoon with the first four of their seven events. Royce (14.32) and Pitts (14.56) each achieved their season-best times in the 100-meter hurdles. Both also achieved PRs in the high jump, with Royce clearing 5-7 (1.70 m) and Pitts jumping 5-3.25 (1.61 m). Both Nittany Lions held their positions in the shot put and 200-meter sprint, with Royce finishing the night with 3,165 points and Pitts with 3,112. In women’s hammer throw Jean Starr , set a personal best in the hammer throw for the third meeting in a row. Her final result, a 187-8 (57.21 m) effort, is the No. 8 throw in Penn State history. For the men, Tyler Merkley finished as the top collegian in the men’s hammer throw with an effort of 235-1 (71.66 m). Teammate Colin Burkart placed fifth with a 207-3 (63.17 m) throw. NEXT ONE Penn State returns to action tomorrow when most of the competition at the Virginia Challenge kicks off at noon. VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACHES SHINE Penn State’s contingent of volunteer assistant coaches also made the trip to Charlottesville with the team to compete in the hammer throw. Reigning world hammer throw champion and Nittany Lion volunteer assistant, Brooke Andersen, established the all-time No. 3 in the women’s hammer throw with an effort of 261-10 (79.80 m) in her first game of the 2023 outdoor season. The effort broke both the Virginia’s facility record as the Virginia Challenge’s record. On the men’s side, volunteer assistant Sean Donnelly won the game with a throw of 241-5 (73.58 m). FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

