Men’s tennis loses regular season finale to St. Louis





Next game: vs. Atlantic Ocean 10 26-04-2023 | April 26 (Wednesday) in return for Atlantic Ocean 10 History DAYTON, Ohio The Duquesne University men’s tennis team ended its regular season on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to St. Louis at a neutral venue Atlantic 10 matchup in Dayton. David Georgadze picked up the Dukes’ lone run of the day, a 6-4, 7-5 sweep of top-ranked Billiken in the #1 singles ranking. St. Louis took two of three in doubles to take the first point of the game. Georgadze/ Tamirlan Teberikov rolled to a 6-2 victory in the #1 spot, but the Billikens answered with consecutive 6-3, 6-1 wins to claim the run. Singles #5 and #6 were left unfinished after St. Louis won the game sweeping #2 and #4, then a three-setter in the third flight. Valentin Vasquez stayed alive with a tiebreaker win in the second set, but fell short (6-4) in the decider at #3. Duquesne (8-7, 1-3) travels to Orlando, Florida for the A-10 Championships April 26-30. Follow Duquesne Tennis throughout the season online at GoDuquesne.com and beyondTwitter(DuqTennis),Instagram(@duquesnetennis), andFacebook. Double result 1. David Georgadze / Tamirlan Teberikov (DUQ) def. Luca Lo Nardo/Andrew Castellanos (SLU) 6-2

2. Ryota Fukushima/Theo Ortis (SLU) defeated. Liam Wickwire / Bode Vance (OLD) 6-3

3. Defeats Adam Behun/Eliott Ekindi (SLU). Valentin Vasquez / Keita Duclos (OLD) 6-1 Singles results 1. David Georgadze (DUQ) def. Ryota Fukushima (SLU-M) 6-4, 7-5

2. Theo Ortis (SLU) def. Tamirlan Teberikov (OLD) 6-3, 6-4

3. Defeats Adam Behun (SLU). Valentin Vasquez (OLD) 6-2, 6-7, 6-4

4. Luca Lo Nardo (SLU) final Keita Duclos (OLD) 6-3, 6-4

5. Jonathan Sadowski (SLU) vs. Bode Vance (DUQ) 7-6, 2-0, unfinished

6. Sansh Kumar (SLU) vs. Chris Cianciotti (DUQ) 6-3, 3-2, unfinished

