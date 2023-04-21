Summary: Avalanche mounts massive comeback to take Game 2 by storm

After a disappointing Game 1, the Colorado Avalanche hoped to put in a better effort in their second meeting of the series with the cracking seattle. Although it took half the game to see that effort, the Avalanche overcame a two-goal deficit to clinch a 3-2 win and even the series.

The game

Unfortunately, the team disconnected from the first game going straight into this game. Seattle got back on the board early, at 2:40 to be exact, when Justin Schultz converted after a poorly played 2-on-1. Devon Toews let the puck go past him on the wall but had no support and it was an easy goal for the Kraken.

Despite receiving two power plays, the Avalanche conceded a goal to their man advantage instead of scoring on it. Some more lazy puck play from the first unit and Brandon Tanev celebrated his goal at 13:27 by blowing a kiss to the lucky man who spent too much money to sit in the front row. The Avalanche got a few shots on their power play despite the foul, but couldn’t generate much more and ended the first period in a 2-0 hole.

The Avalanche needed something to go their own way to stop feeling sorry for themselves and at 6:42 in the second period, it finally happened. Artturi Lehkonen showed up out of nowhere and found a rebound in front of the net and the Avalanche was on the board. It took less than a minute for the equalizer to come. Val Nichushkin, who hasn’t been able to handle the puck this entire streak, got a look at a breakaway and placed a smooth bench hander past Philipp Grubauer. New ball game.

With the new life, the Avalanche kept the momentum going and after a good topline shift, they finally found their first lead of the series when Devon Toews fired a loose puck past Grubauer at 12:59. Then it was time to hold the lead and Alexandar Georgiev was up to the task. After a rough first period, he really capped it off and didn’t allow another goal making 27 saves en route to a 3-2 victory and leveled the series with Seattle 1-1.

Take away food

Surprisingly, Darren Helm came back into the lineup and maybe he was in a bit of a hurry to add some veteran presence in the bottom six. He played 8:15 and didn’t quite have his defensive timing back. He has been at the bottom end of team analytics and it will be interesting to see how he progresses. Lars Eller fell to the boards in the third period. While he didn’t leave the bench, he didn’t play another team, which is another injury case to watch.

Evan Rodrigues played arguably his best game in an Avalanche jersey. With just one assist, he probably won’t make many headlines, but he joined in all three Avalanche goals, delivered a big hit and finished with eye-popping analyzes including 84% Corsi For and 85% Expected Goals. His contributions are much needed if the Avalanche is to go far this postseason.

After an absolutely terrible first period it was good to see the defending champions dig themselves out of the hole and perform well enough to win this game and get back in the series. There will always be adversity in the playoffs, but it remains to be seen how much this version of the Avalanche can overcome. They will have to play much better and especially start in Seattle to take this series.

Expectant

The series moves to Seattle for an 8 p.m. Saturday night puck drop for a crucial Game 3.