Tennis club Cromer is building four new courts for the summer





The Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club plans to build four outdoor pickleball courts at the club by July, with a selection of five sports: tennis, squash, racquetball, pickleball and table tennis at the Norwich Road home. Cromer Tennis and Squash Club club house (Image: included) READ MORE:Cromer Tennis Club has ‘some of the best grass courts after Wimbledon’ Kelvin van Hasselt, President of Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, said: We are trying to set up more and more activities to increase attendance at the club. This year we pushed all five sports and hope to get more people involved. It all helps to support the club. In addition to the tennis coach line-up, Mr van Hasselt said he is very pleased to welcome first-class qualified pickleball coach Will Taylor to the club, as well as full-time squash and racquetball coach Henry Greaves and junior coach Matthew Medcraft. They join table tennis coaches Stuart Laws and Jan Fuller, who have also helped revitalize the sport. The club is also installing a new irrigation system on all ten grass tennis courts, meaning they can be watered at night and used more during the day than ever before. Cromer Tennis and Squash Club has ten grass tennis courts (Image: included) READ MORE:Cromer Tennis Club offers racketball and table tennis courses The club has also unveiled an all-new social calendar, which includes a conversation with Julian Barnwell, one of the Wroxham brothers who discovered the 17th-century Gloucester shipwreck off the Norfolk coast. The Gloucester, named Norfolks Mary Rose, sank off the coast of Yarmouth 400 years ago. Wroxham brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell discovered the wreck with a friend in 2007, but only revealed the location to the public last year. The lecture is just one of a series of historic lectures and activities – such as coaching sessions and quiz and bingo nights – taking place at the club this year. The Gloucester talk with Julian Barnwell will take place on May 16 at 7pm. Tickets cost 10 euros and include a glass of wine and a sausage roll. For more information, visit www.cromertennisclub.co.uk

