Baseball ready for Key Series in the Southwest

Georgetown, Texas– The Centenary baseball team takes on conference leader Southwestern University in a crucial three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference weekend series starting Friday night at The Rockwell Family Baseball Field.

Live stats and live video are available for Friday’s match at the links below:

Statistics: https://www.southwesternpirates.com/sports/m-basebl/2022-23/boxscores/20230421_20yz.xml

Video: https://web.playsight.com/admin/broadcast-center/courts

The series ends on Saturday with a doubleheader at 1pm and 4pm. Live stats and video links for Saturday’s DH are available here: https://www.southwesternpirates.com/sports/m-basebl/2022-23/schedule

The Diamond Gents (16-12, 8-6 SCAC) stepped out of conference play on Tuesday night as they dropped their final home game of the season against the East Texas Baptist University Tigers, 7-5, at Shehee Stadium. Southwestern (22-7, 10-2 SCAC) won two of three at home against Trinity University last weekend in an important SCAC series. The Pirates are 16-4 at home this season and currently lead Trinity (11-4 SCAC) and Texas Lutheran University (11-4 SCAC) each by 1.5 games

Centenary is in fourth place and two games ahead of St. Thomas (6-8). The SCAC Baseball Championship will be held May 5-7 in Cleburne, Texas. The top four teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the event. Centenary is the defending champion of the tournament. The Maroon and White recorded a home sweep over Schreiner last weekend.

Centenary’s final victory over Schreiner last Sunday on Senior Day was significant and historic as Centenary head coach Mike Diaz became the all-time winningest coach in the program’s history with his 292nd win with the Maroon and White. Diaz, currently in his 13e season, is now 292-208-1, passing former HC Ed McCann (1999-2010).

The Gents swept the Pirates in Shreveport last season after Southwestern went 4-0 in the series in the 2021 season, winning a series at home and then eliminating the Diamond Gents in the SCAC Tournament in Cleburne, Texas. Centenary leads the all-time series 28-12, including a 12-6 in Georgetown.

Southwestern enters the weekend as one of the top offensive teams in the conference, first in on-base percentage (.399), second in team batting average (.296), third in runs scored (209), tied for third in RBI (187) , and fifth in slugging% (.391). The Pirates average 7.7 runs per game and have reached double digits seven times.

Centenary hits .278 as a team with a .361 OBP and slugging .348. The Marron and White average 6.3 runs per match, scoring six times in double figures. Centenary had more than 10 hits in a game 14 times this season. The Diamond Gents team’s ERA of 3.53 is the second lowest in the conference, while the Pirates’ 4.27 ranks third. Centenary has thrown three complete games, six saves and three shutouts this season. Southwestern leads the league in stolen bases (78), while Centenary is third with 65.

Senior RHP Parker Primeaux (Lake Charles, La.) enters the series needing just one save to tie former All-American Taylor Henry for the all-time program record (17) in the Division III era (2012-present). Primeaux is Centenary’s best pitcher this season, as he leads the team in appearances (16), wins (5), innings pitched (57.1) and saves (3). He is also second on the team in starts (6), strikeouts (47), and ERA (2.67). Primeaux is a perfect 5-0 this season and a couple of saves and a win in the Schreiner series. He ranks fourth in the conference in ERA, leads the league in IP, eighth in K’s, and is tied for second in wins.

All-American sophomore LHP Tyler Herrera (Spring, Texas) is 4-4 with a team-high two complete games and a 3.73 ERA. He has a team-high 56 K’s in 50.2 IP in eight appearances (all starts). He currently ranks second in the SCAC in K’s, third in IP, tied for sixth in wins and seven in opponent batting average. Freshman LHP Cody Myers (Friendswood, Texas) has played 12 appearances, third on the team, with five starts (third on the team) and is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and one save. In 25.1 IP, he struckout 25 batters.

Freshman RHP Jacob Broussard (Houston, Texas) and freshman RHP Aidan Reichek (Bellaire, Texas) have become two of the top rookie arms in the conference this season. Broussard has a team-leading 2.31 ERA and is 1-3 with a save in 15 appearances (second on team) and one start. He has pitched 23.1 innings and has 16 K’s. Reichek, who threw a no-hitter at home against Dallas on March 25, is 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 29 K’s in 37.0 IP. He has made 10 appearances and four starts. The no-hitter marks the first pitch since Matthew Devillier held Austin College hitless at home on April 20, 2018. Reichek and Devillier’s no-hitters are the only two in the Division III era (2012–present) in program history. Senior RHP Christian Diaz (Houston, Texas) is 1-1 with a 1.35 in six appearances for a total of 13.1 innings and strikes out 11 while walking only one.

Freshman VAN Carson Livesay (Lafayette, La.) has been one of the key leaders of the offense to date, the rookie ranks second in the conference in batting average (.398), leads in OBP (.491) and is second in in slugging (.538). He is tied for third in points scored (30) and is 10e in hits (37). He also has six doubles, two triples, a homer and nine stolen bases. In 93 at bats, he walked 15 and struckout only 12. He has 12 multi-hit appearances this season, including five 3-hit matches.

Junior 2B Jobee Boone (Opelousas, La.) ranks eighth in average (.337) and has 35 hits, 20 runs scored, 22 RBI, four doubles, one homer and seven stolen bases in eight attempts. In 104 at bats, he has walked six compared to only seven K’s. He has 10 multi-hit appearances this season, including a 5-hit game and a pair of 3-hit games.

Senior CF Gary Hewitt (Cedar Park, Texas) hits .306 (.347 OBP/.343 slugging) with 33 hits, 23 runs, 14 RBI and a team-high 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. Hewitt has two doubles and a triple, and in a team-high 108 at bats, he has only nine strikeouts compared to seven walks. Senior SS Noah Koehmstedt (San Diego, California) hits .287 (.414 OBP/.362 slugging ) with 23 hits, 14 runs, 11 RBI and nine stolen bases in 12 attempts. He has four multi-hit appearances and has been hit by pitch 10 times to lead the conference. Sophomore OF/DH Cade LaBruyere (Iowa, La.) hits .269 (.360 OBP/.333 slugging) with 21 hits, 20 runs, 12 RBI, 11 BB, five doubles and 11 steals in 12 attempts.

Freshman DH Lenny Forth (Flower Mound, Texas) hits .2854 (.358 OBP/.316 slugging) with 27 hits, 15 runs, 16 RBI and three doubles. He stole three bases and walked nine times. Freshman 3B Clay Menard (Berwick, La.) hits .300 (.425 OBP/.317 slugging) with 18 hits, 11 runs, 12 BB, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Junior C/UT Austyn Benoit (Welsh, La.) hits .298 (.349 OBP/.439 slugging) with 17 hits, 13 runs, 13 RBI, three doubles, a triple, a homer, three BB and a stolen base. Freshman 1B Collin Pitts (Lufkin, Texas) has hit a team-leading two home runs and has 10 hits, 10 RBI, five runs scored, a double and four steals.

Current SCAC Mode:

1 Southwest 22-7 (10-2 SCAC)

T2 Texas Lutheran 20-13 (11-4 SCAC)

T2 Trinity 20-13 (11-4 SCAC)

4 Centenary 16-12 (8-6 SCAC)

5 St. Thomas 17-15 (6-8 SCAC)

6 Dallas 14-19 (5-10 SCAC)

7 Carpenters 15-18 (4-11 SCAC)

8 Austin College 5-24 (1-11 SCAC)

This weekend’s program:

Centenary at Southwest

Schreiner at Trinity

St. Thomas at Austin College

Texas Lutheran in Dallas

Check out the full men’s season schedule here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/bsb/2022-23/schedule

Admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic games. Live stats and live video stream are available for all Centenary home games. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

