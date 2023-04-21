Zimbabwe receives Pakistan A in Cricket World Cup Qualifier tune-up





Pakistan A team will tour Zimbabwe for a one-day series that will be key to the host’s preparations for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, also on home soil.

Zimbabwe will prepare for the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier in six one-day matches against the Pakistan A team in Harare. The hosts will certainly have their eye on the Cricket World Cup qualifier during the one-day matches, with two places at the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup up for grabs at the later event. The first one-day match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan A team is scheduled for May 17 at Takashinga Cricket Club and the remaining matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on May 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27. Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played from June 18 to July 9 at four venues in Harare and Bulawayo. The event will see 10 teams compete for the two remaining spots at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year. Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, USA, United Arab Emirates, West Indies and one of Ireland or South Africa will join Zimbabwe in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Pakistan has already qualified for the Cricket World Cup, as have Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and hosts India. Ireland must sweep their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in May to automatically qualify for the showpiece ahead of South Africa.

Video

Match Highlights



05:23

Spicy Zimbabwe records stunning victory against Pakistan | Match Highlights | T20WC 2022 Match Highlights: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup The Pakistan team kicks off their tour of Zimbabwe with a pair of four-day matches between each of their A teams scheduled for May 3-6 in Kwekwe and May 10-13 in Mutare.

Video

T20 World Cup



01:21

Emotional Raza reveals how Ponting inspired him ahead of Pakistan match | T20WC 2022 1st match: May 17 at Takashinga Cricket Club

2nd match: May 19 at Harare Sports Club

3rd match: May 21 at Harare Sports Club

4th match: May 23 at Harare Sports Club

5th match: May 25 at Harare Sports Club

6th match: May 27 at Harare Sports Club

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3225963 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos