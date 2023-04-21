Sports
Where Wisconsin football landed in the top 25 ESPN FPI preseason
Wisconsin football underwent an off-season change as the Badgers have an all-new coaching staff, a new starting quarterback, and a new faith heading into the 2023 campaign.
ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI for short) annually compiles statistical forecasts of how each college football season will play out. The Badgers landed in the top 25 by overall FPI scores, with a Big Ten school topping the list.
FPI also provides percentages for how likely a team is to win their conference, advance to the College Football Playoff, and win the national championship.
Where does Wisconsin land in the new ESPN FPI 2023? View the top 25 here:
25
North Carolina
Expected win-loss record: 8.2-4.2
FPI Score: 10.2
24
Oregon state
Expected win-loss record: 8.7-3.5
FPI Score: 10.2
23
Baylor
Expected win-loss record: 7.4-4.7
FPI score: 10.7
22
Texas Tech
Expected win-loss record: 7.5-4.6
FPI Score: 10.8
21
Washington
Expected win-loss record: 7.8-4.4
FPI score: 11.8
20
Wisconsin
Expected win-loss record: 8.6-3.8
FPI score: 12.3
19
Texas A&M
Expected win-loss record: 7.5-4.5
FPI score: 12.7
18
Florida
Expected win-loss record: 6.8-5.2
FPI score: 12.7
17
TCU
Expected win-loss record: 8.1-4.1
FPI Score: 13.0
16
Be Miss
Expected win-loss record: 7.6-4.4
FPI score: 13.4
15
Utah
Expected win-loss record: 8.7-3.7
FPI score: 14.9
14
Florida state
Expected win-loss record: 8.7-3.5
FPI Score: 15.0
13
Oregon
Expected win-loss record: 9.1-3.3
FPI Score: 15.0
12
Tennessee
Expected win-loss record: 8.2-3.9
FPI score: 15.2
11
Oklahoma
Expected win-loss record: 9.7-2.8
FPI score: 16.9
10
Penn state
Expected win-loss record: 9.3-2.7
FPI score: 17.5
9
Our lady
Expected win-loss record: 9.1-2.9
FPI score: 18.4
8
Clemson
Expected win-loss record: 10.3-2.3
FPI score: 19.4
7
USC
Expected win-loss record: 10.3-2.4
FPI score: 19.9
6
Michigan
Expected win-loss record: 10.0-2.1
FPI score: 21.4
5
Texas
Projected win-loss record: 10.1-2.6
FPI score: 21.9
4
LSU
Expected win-loss record: 9.6-2.6
FPI score: 22.1
3
Georgia
Expected win-loss record: 11.7-1.2
FPI score: 27.4
2
Alabama crimson tide
Expected win-loss record: 11.1-1.6
FPI score: 28.2
1
ohio state
Expected win-loss record: 11.8-1.0
FPI score: 31.5
