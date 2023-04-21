Connect with us

Where Wisconsin football landed in the top 25 ESPN FPI preseason

Wisconsin football underwent an off-season change as the Badgers have an all-new coaching staff, a new starting quarterback, and a new faith heading into the 2023 campaign.

ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI for short) annually compiles statistical forecasts of how each college football season will play out. The Badgers landed in the top 25 by overall FPI scores, with a Big Ten school topping the list.

FPI also provides percentages for how likely a team is to win their conference, advance to the College Football Playoff, and win the national championship.

Where does Wisconsin land in the new ESPN FPI 2023? View the top 25 here:

25

North Carolina

December 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks set to fit into Bank of America Stadium in the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 8.2-4.2

FPI Score: 10.2

24

Oregon state

November 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman BJ Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Soccer Asu Osu Fb Oregon State In The State Of Arizona

Expected win-loss record: 8.7-3.5

FPI Score: 10.2

23

Baylor

January 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) and Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) pose with a teammate after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 7.4-4.7

FPI score: 10.7

22

Texas Tech

July 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A display of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 7.5-4.6

FPI Score: 10.8

21

Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snapshot against Texas at the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, December 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Expected win-loss record: 7.8-4.4

FPI score: 11.8

20

Wisconsin

Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown training on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Expected win-loss record: 8.6-3.8

FPI score: 12.3

19

Texas A&M

September 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 7.5-4.5

FPI score: 12.7

18

Florida

July 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Florida Gators helmet on stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 6.8-5.2

FPI score: 12.7

17

TCU

January 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 8.1-4.1

FPI Score: 13.0

16

Be Miss

January 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen reacts after being defeated by the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 7.6-4.4

FPI score: 13.4

15

Utah

April 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at RiceEccles Stadium. Mandatory credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 8.7-3.7

FPI score: 14.9

14

Florida state

September 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles cornerback Josh DeBerry (21) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 8.7-3.5

FPI Score: 15.0

13

Oregon

December 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 9.1-3.3

FPI Score: 15.0

12

Tennessee

September 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 seat sign at Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance of Neyland Stadium during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 8.2-3.9

FPI score: 15.2

11

Oklahoma

Billy Bowman (5) of Oklahoma celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam College Football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) ) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Expected win-loss record: 9.7-2.8

FPI score: 16.9

10

Penn state

November 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field ahead of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 9.3-2.7

FPI score: 17.5

9

Our lady

December 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 9.1-2.9

FPI score: 18.4

8

Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their post-game victory at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Expected win-loss record: 10.3-2.3

FPI score: 19.4

7

USC

March 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 10.3-2.4

FPI score: 19.9

6

Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) on the sidelines during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Expected win-loss record: 10.0-2.1

FPI score: 21.4

5

Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during the warmup for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Sesame seeds

Projected win-loss record: 10.1-2.6

FPI score: 21.9

4

LSU

LSU Tigers celebrate with the 2019 SEC Championship trophy following their victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 9.6-2.6

FPI score: 22.1

3

Georgia

10 Jan. 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sidelines during the first half of the 2022 CFP College Football National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 11.7-1.2

FPI score: 27.4

2

Alabama crimson tide

November 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches Crimson Tide warm up before playing against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Expected win-loss record: 11.1-1.6

FPI score: 28.2

1

ohio state

March 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) pitches during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Football Buckeyes Spring Football

Expected win-loss record: 11.8-1.0

FPI score: 31.5

