



CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas Southeastern Louisiana University senior Flory Bierma rallied past New Orleans Raluca Puscas, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, on the number 5 singles court to clinch a 4-3 win for the Lions in the opening round of the Southland Conference Women’s Tennis Championships Thursday afternoon at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Courts. With the win, SLU (11-9) advances to the quarterfinals, where it will play against second-seeded UIW at 2:00 PM on Friday. www.lionsports.net. The win was Southeastern’s first in the postseason since the 2013 season and set up the Lions’ first winning season since 2016. UNO finishes the season with an 8–10 overall record. New Orleans is young and talented, so we knew we were going to have a fight, Southeastern head coach Jason Hayes noted. Some of our top players who have carried us all season didn’t play their best games today, but their teammates stepped in and we found a way to get a win. SLU started the game hot and cruised to a pair of wins to take the double point. On court 2, Gabrielle Dekkers and Carla Del Barrio (6-7) defeated the UNO All-SLC pairing Didi Bredberg Canizares and Puscas 6-2. The Southeastern all-conference duo of Bierma and Insani (13-5) gave the Lions a 1-0 lead with a 6-3 win over Laurie Barendse and No. 1 Tristanne Dechoux. We played really well in doubles and I liked our aggressiveness, Hayes said. But we came out flat to start playing singles. Fortunately, we had several players to help us progress. UNO took a 2-1 lead with straight-set wins in the top two singles courts. SLU tied the game on court 6, as Alba Perez (8-10) was too much for Audelia Morin Kougoucheff in a 6-2, 6-0 win. Southeastern took the lead at No. 3, as Del Barrio (10-8) raced past Anastassia Kouchnareva for a 6-4, 6-4 victory and a 3-2 Southeastern advantage. The Privateers quickly tied it back up with an outright victory over No. 4, leaving it all to Bierma and Puscas in lane 5. Bierma dropped the first set and had to fight back in the second set from a deficit of 5-3 and match point. The Kapelle, Netherlands native tied her record to 9-9 in singles in her final season in the green and gold. This was a case of a senior just not quite ready for the end of her career, Hayes noted. I can’t say enough about Flory’s efforts today. This is a win shell that will be remembered forever. Southeast 4, New Orleans 3 Singles: No. 1 Didi Bredberg defeats Canizares (UNO). Putri Insani (SLU) 6-2, 6-0 no. 2 Laurie Barendse (UNO) def. Gabrielle Dekkers (SLU) 6-2, 6-1 No. 3 Carla Del Barrio (SLU) final Anastasia Kouchnareva (UNO) 6-4, 6-4 But. 4 Tristanne Dechoux (UNO) defeats. Kate Oborina (SLU) 7-5, 6-4 Now. 5 Flory Bierma (SLU) def. Raluca Puscas (UNO) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 No. 6 Defeats Alba Perez (SLU). Audelia Morin Kougoucheff (A) 6-2, 6-0 Doubles: Now. 1 Defeats Flory Bierma/Putri Insani (SLU). Barendse/Dechoux (UNO) 6-3 No. 2 Dekkers/Del Barrio (SLU) def. Canizares/Puscas (A) 6-2 No. 3 Oborina/Perez (SLU) vs. Kouchnareva/Ksenia Reznitskaya (UNO) 5-3, Unfinished 2023 Southland Conference Women’s Tennis Championships | April 20-23 | Thomas J. Henry Tennis Courts | Corpus Christi, Texas Thursday, April 20 | First round Match 1 | No. 9 Nicholls 4, No. 8 Bryant 1 Match 2 | No. 7 Southeast 4, Nr. 10 New Orleans 3 Friday April 21 | Quarterfinals Match 3 | No. 1 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. Nichols | 10 hours Match 4 | No. 4 Northwestern State vs. No. 5 NJIT | 10 hours Match 5 | No. 2 UIW vs. Southeast | 14.00 hours Match 6 | No. 3 McNeese vs. No. 6 Lamar| 14.00 hours Saturday April 22 | Semi-finals Match 7 | Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner | 10 hours Match 8 | Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner | 10 hours Sunday April 23 | Final Match 9 | Semifinal winners | 10 am | ESPN+ 40 LOVE CLUB All membership fees and donations to both the 40 Love Club and S Club (tennis) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern tennis program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.lionup.com. SOCIAL MEDIA For more information on Southeastern Tennis, follow @LionUpTennis on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.an17.com/sports/slu_lions/tennis-southeastern-advances-in-slc-tournament-with-thrilling-4-3-win-over-new-orleans/article_1ea24458-e00a-11ed-8599-838f56756ff1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos