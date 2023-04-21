TENNIS: Southeastern progress in SLC tournament with thrilling 4-3 victory over New Orleans | SLU lions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas Southeastern Louisiana University senior Flory Bierma rallied past New Orleans Raluca Puscas, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, on the number 5 singles court to clinch a 4-3 win for the Lions in the opening round of the Southland Conference Women’s Tennis Championships Thursday afternoon at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Courts.
With the win, SLU (11-9) advances to the quarterfinals, where it will play against second-seeded UIW at 2:00 PM on Friday. www.lionsports.net.
The win was Southeastern’s first in the postseason since the 2013 season and set up the Lions’ first winning season since 2016. UNO finishes the season with an 8–10 overall record.
New Orleans is young and talented, so we knew we were going to have a fight, Southeastern head coach Jason Hayes noted. Some of our top players who have carried us all season didn’t play their best games today, but their teammates stepped in and we found a way to get a win.
SLU started the game hot and cruised to a pair of wins to take the double point. On court 2, Gabrielle Dekkers and Carla Del Barrio (6-7) defeated the UNO All-SLC pairing Didi Bredberg Canizares and Puscas 6-2. The Southeastern all-conference duo of Bierma and Insani (13-5) gave the Lions a 1-0 lead with a 6-3 win over Laurie Barendse and No. 1 Tristanne Dechoux.
We played really well in doubles and I liked our aggressiveness, Hayes said. But we came out flat to start playing singles. Fortunately, we had several players to help us progress.
UNO took a 2-1 lead with straight-set wins in the top two singles courts. SLU tied the game on court 6, as Alba Perez (8-10) was too much for Audelia Morin Kougoucheff in a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Southeastern took the lead at No. 3, as Del Barrio (10-8) raced past Anastassia Kouchnareva for a 6-4, 6-4 victory and a 3-2 Southeastern advantage. The Privateers quickly tied it back up with an outright victory over No. 4, leaving it all to Bierma and Puscas in lane 5.
Bierma dropped the first set and had to fight back in the second set from a deficit of 5-3 and match point. The Kapelle, Netherlands native tied her record to 9-9 in singles in her final season in the green and gold.
This was a case of a senior just not quite ready for the end of her career, Hayes noted. I can’t say enough about Flory’s efforts today. This is a win shell that will be remembered forever.
Southeast 4, New Orleans 3
Singles:
No. 1 Didi Bredberg defeats Canizares (UNO). Putri Insani (SLU) 6-2, 6-0
no. 2 Laurie Barendse (UNO) def. Gabrielle Dekkers (SLU) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 Carla Del Barrio (SLU) final Anastasia Kouchnareva (UNO) 6-4, 6-4
But. 4 Tristanne Dechoux (UNO) defeats. Kate Oborina (SLU) 7-5, 6-4
Now. 5 Flory Bierma (SLU) def. Raluca Puscas (UNO) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
No. 6 Defeats Alba Perez (SLU). Audelia Morin Kougoucheff (A) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Now. 1 Defeats Flory Bierma/Putri Insani (SLU). Barendse/Dechoux (UNO) 6-3
No. 2 Dekkers/Del Barrio (SLU) def. Canizares/Puscas (A) 6-2
No. 3 Oborina/Perez (SLU) vs. Kouchnareva/Ksenia Reznitskaya (UNO) 5-3, Unfinished
2023 Southland Conference Women’s Tennis Championships | April 20-23 | Thomas J. Henry Tennis Courts | Corpus Christi, Texas
Thursday, April 20 | First round
Match 1 | No. 9 Nicholls 4, No. 8 Bryant 1
Match 2 | No. 7 Southeast 4, Nr. 10 New Orleans 3
Friday April 21 | Quarterfinals
Match 3 | No. 1 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. Nichols | 10 hours
Match 4 | No. 4 Northwestern State vs. No. 5 NJIT | 10 hours
Match 5 | No. 2 UIW vs. Southeast | 14.00 hours
Match 6 | No. 3 McNeese vs. No. 6 Lamar| 14.00 hours
Saturday April 22 | Semi-finals
Match 7 | Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner | 10 hours
Match 8 | Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner | 10 hours
Sunday April 23 | Final
Match 9 | Semifinal winners | 10 am | ESPN+
