Dutch coach Oltmans in race for job at Tamil Nadu hockey academy





Roelant Oltmans, who has coached the men’s hockey teams of the Netherlands, India and Pakistan, is one of the high-profile names who have signed up for the upcoming Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) academies to appear in various districts of the state. .

Erik Wonink, who coached India’s junior women’s team between 2012 and 2017, has also signed up. Renowned Australian coach Anthonny Farry was also in contention but dropped out of the interview after being appointed analytical coach of the Indian women’s team. Since SDAT came up with the plan to hire foreign coaches for various disciplines in jumping, sprinting, swimming, hockey and tennis, there has been a lot of response. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the SDAT conducted interviews via video conference to hire coaches for track and field and hockey. It is clear that the SDAT has been overwhelmed by the reactions of foreign coaches and that the agreements will be finalized next week. The foreign coaches, if appointed, will draw a pay check of Rs 6 lakh per month. Although the program is for a three-year period, it is believed that the coaches are offered an 11-month contract with an evaluation at the end of each year where details are discussed. In the past, Indian sports federations have faced challenges when it comes to foreign coaches staying in the country all year round. However, it is clear that the SDAT has made it non-negotiable that the foreign coaches must be in the state for 11 months with a break of 10 days every three months. In addition to the annual leave of one month, the coaches are also allowed to take a break of 20 days after six months. Roelant Oltmans, who spent a brief stint with Pakistan in 2003-04, said his second tenure with Pakistani hockey would be more productive. (Source: Express Archive) As for the hockey coach, it is clear that he would be stationed at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. The SDAT is coming up with a new hockey stadium cum academy, built at a cost of Rs 7 crore, in Kovilpatti, a hub of hockey in the state. Oltmans has also worked as an advisor with the Madhya Pradesh State Association in the recent past. Other notables In terms of athletics, one of the coaches who signed up is Bedros Bedrosian from Romania, who was part of the Athletics Federation of India. Bedrosian was the former national jump coach and is credited with polishing athletes such as Ankit Sharma and Mayookha Johny, who still holds the national triple jump brand. The Romanian had a difficult period as national coach with regular quarrels with the federation. The other big name is Yoandri Betazos, currently the head jump coach at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sports and who trains several bright stars, including national long jump record holder Jeswin Aldrin. Betanzos, 40, a two-time World Cup silver medalist, comes from a family of athletes. His father is still an active boxing coach, his mother was a sprinter and his brother is a former show jumper. Others present at the interview are Samma Armand Alex (Africa), Alessandro Vigo (Spain) and Jani Ratia (Spain). Horace Michael Vassel (Jamaica), who had applied for throwing events, did not show up for the interview as he is already employed by the Odisha government. The coaches, selected by the SDAT, will work with the state sports units in identifying a pool of 30-60 players who will be part of the camp. Although Kovilpatti has been chosen as the hub for hockey, it is not clear where other disciplines will have their base. The SDAT, under State Minister of Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin, has already devised a revamped sports policy and selected Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Ooty as base cities for its Olympic Academies. The Government of Tamil Nadu is also coming up with a sports city on the outskirts of Chennai, which will have infrastructure for various disciplines under one roof, including biomechanics and sports science. With regard to tennis coaches, the interview is expected to take place in the last week of the month and is likely to be chaired by Vijay Amritraj.

