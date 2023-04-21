US Soccer and Mexican Football Federation launch bid for 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup









CNN

—

The United States Football Federation (USSF) and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) have announced their intention to launch a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday. The announcement came on the same day as global governing body FIFA’s deadline for submitting expressions of interest to host the match. The deadline set by FIFA to officially make a bid is May 19. In the announcementsaid US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone: The United States has always been a world leader in women’s soccer, and we would be honored to partner with Mexico to host the world’s premier women’s soccer event. Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us with an incredible opportunity to close two historic years of World Cup football in the Concacaf region, allowing us to continue to grow the game among our confederations. Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, added: Women’s football in Mexico has seen continued growth and development over the past five years, both on and off the field, coupled with the women’s empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve is one of the strategic priorities of the Federacin Mexicana de Ftbol. We are pleased to once again partner with the American Soccer Federation in pursuing this World Cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic. Mexico has never hosted the Women’s World Cup, while the tournament has been hosted in the US twice in 1999 and 2003. The USSF and FMF have successfully teamed up with Canada Soccer to win the hosting rights to the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Canada Soccer has one rack in support of the USSF and FMF bid, noting that it has not joined this effort as it had hosted the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup two editions ago. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, with the final on August 20.

