Women’s tennis picks up again after slow start – The Bowdoin Orient

Jamilah Karah 25 and Cara Hung 26 go to high five. Karah and Hung are Bowdoin's number one doubles team. The women's tennis team will play the final three games of the regular season on the road this weekend against MIT, Trinity College and Connecticut College. The Polar Bears are currently ranked seventh in the NESCAC.

The women’s tennis team (39; 35 NESCAC) bounced back from two weekend losses to Williams College (104; 62 NESCAC) and Middlebury College (102; 71 NESCAC) to beat Colby College (410; 17 NESCAC) 63 on Wednesday. Over the next three days, the Polar Bears will play their final regular season games against Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT; 123), Trinity College (77; 26 NESCAC) and Connecticut College (Conn; 78; 08 NESCAC).

The Polar Bears got off to a rocky start to the season, facing many high-ranking opponents on their spring break trip to California and jumping straight into conference play upon their return.

Bowdoin has tried to develop consistency in his playing. In his 90 win against Bates College (511; 19 NESCAC) last week, Bowdoin swept doubles, but against Colby last weekend, Bowdoin won no doubles. Instead, the Polar Bears racked up six singles wins. However, Head Coach Ben Lamanna is confident in the progress of the teams’ doubles pairings.

We have our first team, Jamilah [Karah 25] and Kara [Hung 26] who are one of the best teams in the country, Lamanna said. We were aggressive, we play exciting plays, we bring it to our team, put pressure on them and apply pressure all the time. That attitude pays off over time.

The Polar Bears’ success in doubles was not immediate and came after significant mid-season lineup changes. Notably, Hannah Buckhout 24 and Elizabeth Yu 24, who had been partners throughout last season, were split into new doubles teams. Now Buckhout plays with Kennedi Carter 23 in the second doubles team.

People were hesitant to separate the two of us, but we lost to the second doubles team and we also lost to the third doubles team, Buckhout said. So switching those partners was huge I think. After [Carter] and I won our first game, that was such a confidence builder for us.

The Polar Bears have taken on bigger challenges in the singles competition. Singles matches are often slower than doubles matches, resulting in longer rallies. Therefore, the team works to maintain concentration throughout the match.

I think we have a little problem with leading the way when you go up, it puts more pressure on you. I think we need to keep the same contained, focused energy we would have if we were 03 lower than if we were 21 higher, Buckhout said.

Hung believes this shift in mindset has improved the team’s singles game.

As the season progressed, I saw improvement in all of my teammates in terms of sharpening the points, lasting longer on the field, seeing the field better and hitting our shots more accurately, said Hung.

The hard work paid off against Bates last week.

When I play against Bates, I think we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor, Hung said. We were grinding the points longer and letting them fight to win every point.

Going forward, the Polar Bears want to build their confidence when facing more difficult opponents.

Williams and Middlebury had the extra confidence to beat us last year, [and] tennis is such a game about mindset, said Buckhout. But we know they were aligned with them.

Bowdoin focuses on keeping a positive attitude through the last few games of the regular season.

I think the mentality of the team as we approach the next games is that we were ready, hungry, we believe we can handle these games, Hung said. They are tough opponents [but] we are done.

The Polar Bears play MIT this afternoon in Cambridge, Mass. They’ll face Trinity tomorrow morning and Conn on Sunday. The NESCAC playoffs begin next weekend, and while final seeding has yet to be determined, Bowdoin currently ranks seventh in the conference.