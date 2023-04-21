Preview: No. 16 Tech hosts Baylor

BAYLOR at No. 16 TEXAS TECH

Lubbock, Texas| Rip Griffin Park

April 21-23, 2023

Texas Tech Game Notes (PDF) | Baylor Game Notes (pdf)

APPETIZER

Texas Tech is on deck to kick off its fifth Big 12 series of the season with Baylor on Friday night at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders enter the series with a 6-6 (.500) Big 12 score midway through the conference season in what will be a pivotal weekend as six teams in the Big 12 record a conference winning percentage of .500 or better. Tech is in sixth place, but is only two games off the pace of Texas in first place, which is 8-4 (.667). Texas and Texas Tech are the only two Big 12 teams currently in the D1Baseball Top 25.

Friday’s game will air on ESPNU, while coverage for the rest of the series will move to Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Clay Matvick and Mike Rooney will be in the Rip Griffin Park broadcast booth for the global leader on Friday. Chris Sylvester will take the mic for play-by-play duties on Saturday, while John Harris will take over that role on Sunday. Sylvester and Harris will be joined by former Red Raider baseball player Mike Gustafson to provide analysis.

Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game through 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico, as well as on the web via the Varsity app. Geoff Haxton will be on the phone with Jamie Lent before each game.

TEXAS TECH IN THE NATIONAL RANKING

After five games on the road against Stanford and Oklahoma, the Red Raiders moved up the ranks in all six primary national baseball Top 25 rankings, released April 17. Of the six polls – D1Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball, USA Today Coaches and Perfect Play – Texas Tech is in the top 25 of all six polls, excluding a one-week absence from the D1Baseball poll in the poll from March 6/week 3.

D1Baseball: No. 16(+5)

Baseball America: No. 15(+4)

NCBWA: No. 18(+2)

Collegiate Baseball: 21(+2)

USA Coaches: No. 19(+3)

Perfect Game: No. 13(+4)

The Big 12 recognizes D1Baseball for its primary rankings, so if one ranking is needed, Texas Tech follows the conference’s lead in those scenarios.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHES

Friday, April 21: LHP Bricklayer Molina (3-2, 4.60 ERA) vs. RHP Blake Helton (0-4, 7.88 ERA)

(3-2, 4.60 ERA) vs. RHP Blake Helton (0-4, 7.88 ERA) Saturday, April 22: RHP Trendan Parish (2-0, 5.09 ERA) v RHP Mason Marriott (1-5, 8.60 ERA)

(2-0, 5.09 ERA) v RHP Mason Marriott (1-5, 8.60 ERA) Saturday April 23: To be determined against RHP Will Rigney (3-1, 3.80 ERA)

FOUR UNDER, FOUR TO GO

Believe it or not, Texas Tech is already halfway through its Big 12 conference schedule. Texas Tech has won three of the four Big 12 series they’ve played, which have been in the top half of the league’s preseason poll. Selected to finish third in the 2023 Big 12 Preseason Poll, Texas Tech has recorded two series wins at home against preseason No. 1 TCU and preseason No. 2 Oklahoma State. Along the way, Texas Tech was swept by preseason pick No. 4 Texas and most recently won its series over Oklahoma, two games to one, who was the No. 5 team in the preseason poll.

MONSTER FIVE GAME RUN

In the past five games Gavin Cas hashit 11-for-20 (.550) with six home runs and 16 RBIs and slugging at a 1,500 percent clip in that stretch. The Texas Tech sophomore leads the Big 12 in hits (68), home runs (19), runs scored (47), RBIs (66), total bases (141), and slugging percentage (.860). Meanwhile, Kash leads the country in both hits and total bases, and ranks second in RBIs and home runs.

READY FOR OCCUPATIONS

Known as a plug-in play player for any position, Zac Voletic has used his chances in the last 10 games. Since being placed in the starting lineup 10 games ago, he leads the Red Raiders in batting with a .421 (16-of-38) batting average in that stretch. He recorded his first career triple last time out. In the last 10 games, Vooletich started at second base for the first two and gave up Austin Green the day off on a doubleheader played against North Dakota State on April 8 … on April 8, right fielder Owen Washburn suffered an injury and Vooletich began playing right field during his absence from April 10 at Stanford.

BIG 12 SAFETY

While it wasn’t the Big 12 series the Red Raiders were looking for in Oklahoma on Sunday, Texas Tech claimed another sweep on Monday, as it had been announced by the league that the player of the week awards would all go to the Red Raiders. Gavin Cas was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, Ryan for free was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Gage Harrelson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. It was the first time in the history of the weekly Big 12 awards that Texas Tech took all three and the first time since April 2021 that a Big 12 team took home all three (Texas: Ivan Melendez , Tristan Stevens, Mike Antico).

NCAA STAT LEADERS

Tech enters Friday’s game against Baylor and is in the NCAA Top 10 in 10 different statistical categories (NCAA stats after games played Wednesday, April 19):

No. 2 in hits (444)

No. 2 in doubles (41)

No. 2 in sacrifice flies (32)

No. 3 in doubles per game (1.05)

No. 5 in walks (235)

No. 6 in series (358)

No. 7 in batting average (.320)

No. 7 in triples (17)

No. 9 in runs per game (9.2)

No. 10 in on base percentage (.427)

SERIES HISTORY – BAYLOR

Friday’s meeting is the 179th all-time between the two programs in a series dating back to 1928.

The Baylor Series is the second most played for the Red Raiders after the TCU Series. Following Tech’s series against TCU earlier this season, those two teams have played 184 times.

Under Tadlock, the Red Raiders have won six of nine series against the Bears.

Under Tadlock, the Red Raiders are 19-12 against the Bears.

The Bears won the series at Lubbock in 2021. It was Baylor’s first series win at Texas Tech since 2010. In the 2021 series, the Bears won the Sunday rubber game to become the first team to leave Lubbock with a series win since 2018. They remain one of two teams since 2018 when Oklahoma left Lubbock with a series win to finish the 2022 regular season during his hot streak heading into the College World Series.

The last time either team had a series sweep was in 2015. Tech won all three in Lubbock.

CLOSING BACK 2022

Texas Tech went to Waco a year ago and won the Friday and Saturday games before falling short of the sweep by dropping the Sunday finals at Baylor Ballpark. The Red Raiders defeated Baylor 7-1 on Friday night before a fireworks display at Baylor Ballpark. The Red Raiders’ dominant try was scored by starter Andrew Morris’ seven innings of work on the mound and a fast attacking start jumping out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the third inning – with all five runs produced with two outs. Tech won the series the next day and cruised into it with an 11-1 win. Brandon Birdsell followed Morris’ one-earned run, seven-inning masterpiece on Friday night, with his own one-earned run, seven-inning gem. As well as Friday night’s win, the Red Raiders used the early innings to take control of the game. Tech led Baylor 5-1 after three complete innings on Friday and again 5-1 after the first three innings on Saturday. Texas Tech lost the series final against Baylor on Sunday, 11-7. The Red Raiders beat the home team 5–0 from the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the nine-run margin the Bears had built in the early innings in what was. Trendan Parish first career start.

ACU MOVED

Texas Tech announced on Wednesday, April 5, that it will host Abilene Christian on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park. It is a rescheduled date for the game, postponed to April 4. Due to inclement weather, Texas Tech and Abilene Christian mutually agreed to move the game to a later date. Those who have individual tickets for the April 4 match can exchange them for the scheduled match on May 9. All ticket exchanges are only valid if originally purchased through the Texas Tech ticket office (excluding third-party tickets and season tickets). Fans may contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 with additional questions or visitTexasTech.com/Tickets.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2023Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, May 24-28. For more information about participation and tickets, visit Big12Sports.com.

